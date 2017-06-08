Analytics, Forum, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA
Quarter century for AmCham Latvia
Keynote remarks were
delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economics, Arvils Ašeradens, U.S. Ambassador to
Latvia, Nancy Bikoff Pettit, and
AmCham President, Arnis Kākulis.
Highlights of the 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner
included:
- The launch of
the video “What value AmCham brings to members and partners”;
- Presentation of
the history of AmCham
- Awarding
certificates of appreciation to the most committed members;
- Birthday cake
cutting by the past and present board members;
- Live music from
the Big Al & Jokers.
The
event was sponsored by Callidus Capital, Indexo, Vitol
Baltics and LSC as well as Amber Distribution Latvia, Belam – Riga and Gosselin
Mobility Baltics.
AmCham
Latvia was one of the first Western chambers established in the Baltic region.
Since its establishment in 1993 by 27 U.S. investors, it has grown into a
professional business organization, representing more than 150 leading
international and local companies in Latvia.
U.S.
Ambassador Pettit said, “Since day one, the U.S. Embassy has cooperated with
AmCham with the same goals in mind, including our shared goal of expanding
trade and investment opportunities between Latvia and the United States.
To
accomplish the goal of expanding trade and investment, we started 25 years ago
from ground zero. Together, we have worked to get the word out to
American companies about the advantages of investing
in Latvia. We have also collaborated on efforts to educate Latvian
companies and entrepreneurs on how to do business in the United States.
According
to the Ambassador, “My hope is that over the next 25 years, AmCham’s legacy
will continue to serve as its vision of trade and investment promotion, rule of
law advocacy, and corporate social responsibility. We have come a long
way together since 1993. And while our accomplishments have been
substantial, we must continue to look to the future to promote a stronger
investment climate, good governance, anti-corruption efforts, and Latvia as a
destination and partner for American and Latvian businesses to thrive.”
AmCham
President Arnis Kakulis said: “We are proud and delighted to celebrate a
quarter of century together with Latvia’s 100th Anniversary this year. From a
small chamber of 27 members in 1993, AmCham has grown into an international
business hub representing over 150 companies that include some of the largest
international companies in Latvia. Over the past years we have expanded all
aspects of our activities, in terms of membership, the quantity and the scope
of our programs as well as the focus on our advocacy efforts. Our ongoing
success would be impossible without the support of our members who actively
participate and contribute their time and expertise.”
“Since its
early days, AmCham has been advocating for greater transparency and responsible
corporate practices. While we are glad about the progress achieved so far, we
recognize that much remains to be done. We are certain that foreign direct
investment, including of the U.S., will respond to greater transparency,
predictability and an even playing field,” the AmCham President said.
“In the
days ahead, AmCham will continue to expand its activities to positively affect
the Latvian business environment, thus helping increase Latvia’s competitiveness”,
he concluded.
In the past 25 years, AmCham has delivered qualitative
programs through which members and partners were able to gain information,
education and knowledge. It has:
- Successfully
informed and guide lined policymakers in the U.S. and Latvian governments
on issues important to the business community through its strategic
partnership with other business organizations such as Foreign Investors
Council in Latvia (FICIL) and the network of AmChams in Europe.
- Actively
promoted Latvia as an investment destination through organizing and
participating in several U.S. Investment and Trade Missions to the Baltics
and Latvia together with its partners in the government, and sent
delegations to the U.S. and around Europe to increase awareness about
investment opportunities in Latvia.
- Welcomed
former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to Latvia.
- Held
over 210 business luncheons, featuring high-level guest speakers from both
government and business, including current and former Presidents and Prime
Ministers of Latvia, in addition to leading U.S. government officials such
as former U.S. Secretary of Labor, U.S. Ambassador to the EU, U.S. Governors
and Senators.
- Held about 60 seminars, including 20
high-level seminars in Outlook
series exploring the main economic, legal and social issues of the day;
- Held
over 180 business networking events and social events, including 2 U.S.
Independence Day Picnics, 6 Opera
Nights and 12 annual Chili Cook-Offs.
- Initiated
and held 4 Human Development Award
in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy and Civic Alliance of Latvia to honor
inspirational Latvian people and organizations who have significantly
contributed to human development in the areas of social responsibility,
education, health and well-being and the future development of Latvia.
- Held 6 seminars within program the Gateway
to the USA together
with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce in Latvia with the aim to
promote trade and investment between Latvia and the U.S.
- Held
4 Annual Student Business Plan Competitions supporting the development of
young entrepreneurs in Latvia.
Video of AmCham board is available
here: https://youtu.be/qclFg6X66TA
