Analytics, Energy, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 07:02
In March, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased just by 0.2%
The most
significant impact was made by the price increase in manufacture of wood and of
products of wood and cork, except furniture, as well as in manufacture of basic
pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations. A lowering effect on
the prices could be observed in the manufacture of beverages.
Producer price
changes in industry; March 2018 (as per cent)
|
|
Weights
|
Price changes in March 2018, compared to
|
February 2018
|
March 2017
|
Industrial
production – total
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
3.5
|
Mining and quarrying
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
Manufacturing
|
76.5
|
0.2
|
4.0
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
17.3
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
3.8
|
0.5
|
5.3
|
Products sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
Mining and quarrying
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
Manufacturing
|
56.4
|
0.0
|
5.6
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
35.4
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
6.6
|
0.5
|
4.5
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
Mining and quarrying
|
3.1
|
1.2
|
-1.2
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.3
|
3.1
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
11.5
Compared to March 2017, in March 2018 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 3.5%.The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 4.0% and that of exported products by 3.0%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 3.2%, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 2.9%.
Price rise was mainly affected by manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, manufacture of food products, trade in electricity, as well as waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery. The largest price drop was recorded in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, as well as manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products.
This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.
More information on producer price changes is available in the CSB website section Producer Prices – Key Indicators.
