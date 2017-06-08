The industrial producer prices in Estonia grew by 2.9% in March y-o-y

According to Statistics Estonia, in March 2018, the producer price index of industrial output changed by 0.2% compared to February and by 2.9% compared to March 2017.

In March, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of beverages and metal products.

Compared to March 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and chemicals, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, March 2018 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 February 2018 – March 2018, % March 2017 – March 2018, % TOTAL 0.2 2.9 Manufacturing 0.0 1.5 Mining and quarrying 0.8 -4.1 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 2.9 26.8 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.8





In March 2018, the export price index changed by 0.4% compared to February and by 1.5% compared to March 2017.

In March, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, forestry products and pharmaceutical products increased more than average, while the prices of metal and chemical products decreased.

In March 2018, the import price index changed by 0.2% compared to February and by 1.9% compared to March 2017.

In March, compared to the previous month, the prices of agricultural products, paper and textile products increased more than average, while the prices of forestry products, electricity and food products decreased.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 April 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.