Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:55
The industrial producer prices in Estonia grew by 2.9% in March y-o-y
In March, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was
affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam
and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of fuel oils, but also by a
decrease in prices in the manufacture of beverages and metal products.
Compared to March 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and chemicals, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.
|
Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity,
March 2018
|
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
February 2018 – March 2018, %
|
March 2017 – March 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.2
|
2.9
|
Manufacturing
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
Mining and quarrying
|
0.8
|
-4.1
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
2.9
|
26.8
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.0
|
0.8
In March 2018, the export price index
changed by 0.4% compared to February and by 1.5% compared to March 2017.
In March, compared
to the previous month, the prices of electricity, forestry products and
pharmaceutical products increased more than average, while the prices of metal
and chemical products decreased.
In March 2018, the import price index
changed by 0.2% compared to February and by 1.9% compared to March 2017.
In March, compared
to the previous month, the prices of agricultural products, paper and textile
products increased more than average, while the prices of forestry products,
electricity and food products decreased.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export
price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 April 2018.
Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the
statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export
price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public
interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned
by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for
conducting the statistical activities.
