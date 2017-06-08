Birth number still declining in Latvia in 2017

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that since 2016 birth number in Latvia is reducing – in 2017 number of live births may be approximately one thousand smaller than in 2016. Number of newborn registered during the first three months of 2018 (4 612 children) also was smaller than that recorded in the same period of 2017– by 336 children.

Death number registered over the last four years is fairly stable – 28.5 thousand. Over the first three months of this year, 8 004 deaths were registered, which is 27 deaths fewer than in the 1st quarter of 2017.













Latvian natural increase is still negative. During the first three months of 2018, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, Latvia population declined by 3 083 persons (in the corresponding period of 2017 – by 3 083).





In the three months of 2018, 1 516 marriages were registered, and, compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the number has dropped by 140.













On 1 April 2018, the provisional number of Latvia inhabitants accounted for 1 million 925 thousand.