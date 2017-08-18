Analytics, Estonia, Innovations, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.04.2018, 15:06
Almost a half Estonian enterprises are innovative
A technologically innovative enterprise introduced new products or services
to the market during the reference period or contributed to improving the
enterprise’s basic or support processes, increasing efficiency. In 2016, there
were 1,650 technologically innovative enterprises, of which more than a half
belonged to the industrial sector.
A
non-technologically innovative enterprise implemented organisational or
marketing-related innovations during the reference period. In 2016, there were
797 non-technologically innovative enterprises.
However, most enterprises cannot be classified solely
on the basis of technological or non‑technological innovation. Very often, both
types of innovations are implemented in enterprises.
Co-operation in innovation is modest, most enterprises do not involve other institutions and universities. The survey results show that slightly over a half of innovative enterprises (53%) had co-operation in 2014–2016. Co-operation with other enterprises belonging to the same enterprise group, private sector enterprises and suppliers of equipment, machinery and software were appreciated the most. Only 11% of enterprises have co-operated with Estonian universities, a few with universities in Europe and outside Europe.
One condition of
innovation is continuous research and development. According to the survey
results, 18% of innovative enterprises performed R&D continuously in
2014–2016, and almost as much performed R&D occasionally. R&D is not
feasible for a large proportion of small enterprises in Estonia.
On the basis of the
number of innovative enterprises, it can be said that innovation happens
continuously on an as-needed basis. Just over a half of non-innovative
enterprises that participated in the survey did not see a compelling reason to
innovate. Of non-innovative enterprises, 18% considered innovations, but the
factors preventing innovation were too large; the most important of which were
lack of money, difficulties in obtaining a loan as well as the lack of skilled
employees.
The biannual
innovation survey is conducted across Europe and OECD countries by the same
methodology, which is based on the Oslo Manual. In the 2016 survey, the
population included 3,714 enterprises with at least 10 persons employed, of
which 1,878 enterprises belonged to the industrial sector and 1,836 to the
service sector.
The statistics are based on the questionnaire “Enterprise Innovation
Survey”, the submission date of which was 18.08.2017. For the statistical
activity “Innovation in enterprises”, the main representative of public
interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned
by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for
conducting this statistical activity.
- 18.04.2018 Net earnings of Technopolis Ulemiste surge by 68% in 2017
- 18.04.2018 Baltic translations of Fox content being "adjusted" along Russian guidelines
- 18.04.2018 Latvian inflation rate was above EU average in March
- 18.04.2018 39% эстонцев употребляет алкоголь из-за рубежа
- 18.04.2018 Ministry keen to boost export of Chinese e-goods via Estonia
- 18.04.2018 Olainfarm увеличил реализацию на 13% за 1 квартал 2018 года
- 18.04.2018 Инфляция в еврозоне в марте ускорилась до 1,3%
- 18.04.2018 Porzingis had 7th most sold jersey in NBA this season
- 18.04.2018 Drivers of the Estonian bus company Sebe are about to stage pickets in Tartu and Parnu at noon on Wednesday to support their demand for a pay increase, reports LETA/BNS.
- 18.04.2018 Латвийцы ожидают повышения цен на жилье