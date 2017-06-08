IMF: Latvia to grow fastest of Baltic economies in 2018

Latvia is expected to register faster economic growth than its Baltic peers in 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on April 17th, reports LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's GDP is estimated to grow 3.2% this year and a further 3% in 2019, while growth in Latvia should be 4% and 3.5%, respectively. Estonia meanwhile is expected to see growth rates of 3.9% and 3.2%, the IMF said in its latest forecast published on Tuesday.





Economic growth in the euro area should be 2.4% this year and 2% in 2019.





Annual inflation in Lithuania is estimated to hit 2.2% in 2018 and also 2.2% next year, while Latvia and Estonia should both see 3% inflation in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019.





According to the IMF, the rate of unemployment in Lithuania is estimated to be 6.9% this year and 6.8% in 2019, in Latvia it should be 8.2% in 2018 and 8.1% next year, and in Estonia 6.3% and 6.7%, respectively.