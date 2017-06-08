Analytics, Baltic, Economics, GDP
IMF: Latvia to grow fastest of Baltic economies in 2018
BC, Riga/Vilnius, 18.04.2018.
Latvia is expected to register faster economic growth than its Baltic peers in 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on April 17th, reports LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's GDP is estimated to grow 3.2% this year and a further 3% in 2019, while growth in Latvia should be 4% and 3.5%, respectively. Estonia meanwhile is expected to see growth rates of 3.9% and 3.2%, the IMF said in its latest forecast published on Tuesday.
Economic growth in the euro area should be 2.4% this year and 2% in 2019.
Annual inflation in Lithuania is estimated to hit 2.2% in 2018 and also 2.2% next year, while Latvia and Estonia should both see 3% inflation in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019.
According to the IMF, the rate of unemployment in Lithuania is estimated to be 6.9% this year and 6.8% in 2019, in Latvia it should be 8.2% in 2018 and 8.1% next year, and in Estonia 6.3% and 6.7%, respectively.
