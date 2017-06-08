Number of births in Lithuania may hit 60-year low in 2018

A researcher predicts that Lithuania in 2018 may record the lowest number of births in the past 60 years, the Delfi news website reported on April 17th, writes LETA/BNS.

"The number of children born in Lithuania is forecast to decline by around 800-1,000 annually in the period between 2017 and 2021," Rolandas Tucas, assistant professor at the Department of Geography and Land Management of Vilnius University, said.





"As early as in 2018, the number of children born in Lithuania, at about 29,000, may be the lowest since the early 1950s and it will continue to fall each year," he said.





The forecast for 2018 is below the current record low for the period that was set in 2005, when 29,510 babies were born in the country, based on data from Statistics Lithuania.