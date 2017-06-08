In March, harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania stood at 3.7%

Statistics Lithuania informs that in March 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3.7% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

In March 2018, annual inflation (March 2018, against March 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.5% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.













In March 2018, against February, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.4%. The same increase was calculated based on the CPI.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, March 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % March 2018, against Average annual



March 2017–2018

March 2016–2017 February 2018 March 2017 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 0.4 2.5 3.7 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 203.8 –0.4 2.1 3.1 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 78.2 1.2 4.1 11.2 Clothing and footwear 69.0 4.3 1.4 1.2 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 106.2 0.1 4.5 3.0 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 71.1 0.0 0.5 0.9 Health care 58.1 0.2 0.3 0.8 Transport 154.9 0.0 2.3 4.1 Communications 28.8 0.1 –1.9 0.1 Recreation and culture 84.9 0.3 2.7 2.7 Education 12.9 0.1 2.5 2.4 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 55.0 0.4 5.2 6.9 Miscellaneous goods and services 77.1 0.7 3.3 5.0

_______________________

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).





For the calculation of annual and average annual inflation, monthly price changes and price changes for other periods, the HICPs calculated based on the 2015 index base period (2015 = 100) accurate to two decimal places are used. Price indices are published accurate to two decimal places, inflation and price changes – to one decimal place.

Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % Impact, percentage points March 2018, against February 2018 Clothing 46.5 4.3 +0.185 Footwear 18.4 3.6 +0.059 Tobacco products 26.9 1.7 +0.046 Passenger transport by air 10.0 3.8 +0.030 Other articles of clothing and clothing accessories 3.5 8.9 +0.028 Beer 20.4 1.3 +0.027 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –1.1 –0.013 Fruit 11.0 –1.2 –0.014 Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs 39.0 –0.7 –0.026 Coffee, tea and cocoa 9.3 –3.1 –0.028 Oil and fats 10.5 –2.9 –0.030 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 –1.0 –0.065 March 2018, against March 2017 Tobacco products 26.9 8.9 +0.245 Solid fuel 11.8 19.6 +0.232 Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs 39.0 5.7 +0.230 Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like 32.5 7.7 +0.226 Oil and fats 10.5 11.9 +0.127 Beer 20.4 5.2 +0.112 Telephone services 24.8 –1.3 –0.032 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –2.7 –0.040 Vegetables 21.1 –1.9 –0.049 Spirits 18.5 –1.7 –0.061 Coffee, tea and cocoa 9.3 –6.3 –0.064 Pharmaceuticals 33.0 –3.9 –0.118

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure





Concepts

Inflation is a long-term increase in the general price level, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money. Inflation is usually calculated based on the consumer price index and expressed in per cent.





Annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the reporting month and the corresponding month of the previous year. Average annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the last twelve months and the corresponding previous twelve months.





Harmonized index of consumer prices – a consumer price index compiled according to a methodology harmonised across the European Union.





Consumer price index – a relative indicator reflecting the overall change in prices for consumer goods and services purchased by households to satisfy their consumption needs over a certain period of time.





For more information on the issue, please see the Database of Indicators and Eurostat's website.