Latvia registered steeper increase in housing prices than average in EU in Q4
Housing prices in Latvia jumped 8.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, the steepest rises in housing prices were registered in Ireland (11.8%), Portugal (10.5%), and Slovenia (10%).
Housing prices in Lithuania in the fourth quarter of last year increased by 6.9%, and in Estonia – by 4.9%.
Housing prices increased in 26 EU member states in the fourth quarter of last year, but fell in one member state - in Italy by 0.3%.
House prices rose by 4.2% in the euro area and by 4.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
Quarter-on-quarter, housing prices rose in 23 countries, and declined in Sweden (2.8%), Denmark (1.7%), Belgium (0.4%), and Finland (0.3%).
The biggest rise was recorded in Slovenia (3.7%), Croatia (3.2%), and Cyprus (2.7%). In Latvia and Lithuania housing prices grew 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, but in Estonia - by 1.3%.
The housing price survey does not include data on Greece, Bulgaria and Italy provided preliminary data, and Luxembourg’s statistics did not include data on new single-family detached homes.
