Latvia registered steeper increase in housing prices than average in EU in Q4

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Latvian housing prices showed a steeper rise than average in the EU against the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Eurostat’s latest data on the bloc’s 27 member states, informs LETA.

Housing prices in Latvia jumped 8.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, the steepest rises in housing prices were registered in Ireland (11.8%), Portugal (10.5%), and Slovenia (10%).





Housing prices in Lithuania in the fourth quarter of last year increased by 6.9%, and in Estonia – by 4.9%.





Housing prices increased in 26 EU member states in the fourth quarter of last year, but fell in one member state - in Italy by 0.3%.





House prices rose by 4.2% in the euro area and by 4.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.





Quarter-on-quarter, housing prices rose in 23 countries, and declined in Sweden (2.8%), Denmark (1.7%), Belgium (0.4%), and Finland (0.3%).





The biggest rise was recorded in Slovenia (3.7%), Croatia (3.2%), and Cyprus (2.7%). In Latvia and Lithuania housing prices grew 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, but in Estonia - by 1.3%.





The housing price survey does not include data on Greece, Bulgaria and Italy provided preliminary data, and Luxembourg’s statistics did not include data on new single-family detached homes.