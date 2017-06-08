Analytics, Demography, Latvia, Legislation, Society
Emigration stabilizes at around 20,000 people leaving Latvia annually
This is the figure mentioned also in the Latvian Stability Program approved by the government on April 10th.
Inta Vasaraudze, the head of the Economic Analysis Department at the Finance Ministry, said that stabilization of emigration should not be seen as a positive development because people kept leaving Latvia.
Opposition MP Igors Pimenovs (Harmony) claimed that the Stability Program treated emigration not as a risk but as a norm. MP Valdis Kalnozols (Greens/Farmers) also spoke about the negative consequences of emigration at the committee meeting.
Vasaraudze explained that, for the purposes of the Stability Program, emigration was considered as a labor market risk.
As reported, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers on April 10 approved the Latvian Stability Program for 2018-2021 which provides for a negative fiscal space in 2019 and 2020.
