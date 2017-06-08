Estonia 6th in EU for road safety

In 2017, 36 people per one million residents died in traffic accidents on Estonian roads, which is the sixth smallest number in the European Union, informs LETA/BNS.

"Estonia has made impressive progress in improving its road safety score. Whereas in 2016 the number of road fatalities was still above EU average, it reached 36 deaths per million inhabitants in 2017, the sixth best result EU-wide," the European Commission said on April 10th when commenting on road safety statistics.





Road safety is the highest in Sweden where 25 deaths per one million residents were recorded in 2017, while in the U.K. the indicator was 27, in the Netherlands 31, in Denmark 32 and in Ireland 33. Of Estonia's neighbors, in Finland the number of road deaths per million inhabitants totaled 39, in Lithuania 67 and in Latvia 70 last year.





Last year 48 people died in traffic accidents in Estonia, which is a record low number. The total number of severe traffic accidents in Estonia totaled 1,388 last year and 1,703 people were injured in such accidents-





The Commission also said that compared to 2016, Estonia and Slovenia reported the largest drop in fatalities -- respectively 32 percent and 20 percent.





With an average of 49 road fatalities per one million inhabitants, European roads remained by far the safest in the world in 2017, the Commission said.