Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.04.2018, 06:57
Registered unemployment in Latvia down to 7% in March
At the beginning of March 2018, there were 65,282 people registered with the government agency as jobless. By the end of the month, their number had declined by 651 to 64,631 people.
The steepest increase in the jobless rate was recorded in the Latgale province in eastern Latvia, where unemployment rose 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 16.4% at the end of March. Unemployment in the Kurzeme province in western Latvia was 8.1% in March, unchanged from February.
In the rest of the Latvian provinces, unemployment decreased slightly in March - by 0.3%age points to 7.5% Vidzeme, north-eastern Latvia, and by 0.1 percentage point to 6.8% in Zemgale in the central part of the country.
The lowest registered unemployment rate - 4.3% - was recorded in the Riga Region where unemployment edged down 0.1%age point month-on-month to 4.3% at the end of March this year.
In the Latvian capital Riga, the unemployment rate also moved down 0.1 percentage point from February to 4.1% in March.
At the end of March 2017, the registered unemployment rate in Latvia was 8.3%.
- 11.04.2018 Base expenditure in Latvia's 2019 budget increased by EUR 75.5 mln
- 11.04.2018 Estonia 6th in EU for road safety
- 11.04.2018 Krustpils Castle to be renovated for EUR 2.3 mln
- 11.04.2018 Уровень зарегистрированной безработицы в Латвии снизился до 7%
- 10.04.2018 В Эстонии люди живут на три года дольше, чем в Латвии
- 10.04.2018 Annual inflation in Latvia made 2.2% in March
- 10.04.2018 In February, the exports increased by 15% and imports by 13% in Estonia
- 10.04.2018 Латвийские эмигранты присылают на родину все меньше денег
- 10.04.2018 Отложено строительство нового завода по производству гранул в Броцены