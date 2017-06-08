President: analysis provided by OECD have been significant support to Latvia's reforms

The analysis and recommendations provided by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in areas like taxation, education, healthcare, productivity, and reducing inequality have been significant support to Latvia’s reform processes, President Raimonds Vejonis said during a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria in Paris today.

Photo: president.lv

As LETA was told at the president’s office, Vejonis especially noted the OECD’s contribution to working out Latvia’s healthcare financing model and the creation of an optimal network of education institutions.





“Already during the accession talks with the OECD Latvia made a number of improvements to the management of state-owned enterprises, combating corruption, as well as ensuring transparency and reducing risks in the financial sector. I am glad that Latvia has implemented all the improvements that were agreed during the accession talks,” Vejonis said.





While discussing the measures and plans aimed at reducing the banking sector’s risks, Vejonis said that both Latvia and its partners are interested in cleaning up the Latvian financial sector. Latvian authorities are taking swift and resolute actions to ensure transparency in banking business and prevent money-laundering risks, President Vejonis said.





He also indicated that the decisions taken during Latvia’s accession talks with the OECD helped Latvia to reduce the amount of nonresident bank deposits is a short period of time, as well as to improve the supervision of the financial sector.





Latvia joined the OECD in 2016.