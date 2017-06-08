500 public administration jobs were cut in 2017 in Latvia

Around 500 jobs were cut as part of Latvia’s ongoing public administration reform in 2017, State Chancellery head Janis Citskovskis said in an interview with LNT commercial TV channel this morning, informs LETA.

He said that on the whole, last year’s target was met but that there were still disproportions among various institutions, which had to be dealt with. “We expect a similar reduction [of public administration jobs] also this year,” Citskovskis said.





Commenting on the ongoing competition in which a new head for the Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity (also called the Control Service) is being sought,,” Citskovskis said that he saw some candidates who might be entrusted to head the anti-money laundering agency.





Citskovskis also recognized the contribution of the agency’s outgoing head Viesturs Burkans but noted that after heading the agency for 20 years he is probably stuck in the rut. Citskovskis underlined that the candidates will be judged based solely on professional criteria.