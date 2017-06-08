Analytics, Demography, Economics, Estonia, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 09.04.2018, 06:36
In 2019, Latvia's economic development may reach a level at which emigration from Estonia stopped
In Estonia, emigration largely stopped once the unemployment level decreased to under 6.5%, the average monthly wage was higher than EUR 1,050, and gross domestic product per capita exceeded EUR 15,000.
"Latvia and Lithuania could next year have the combination of economic indexes at which emigration from Estonia stopped," said Aboltins. It remains to be seen whether emigration from Latvia will also stop once it happens, but there is a hope that economic development will be strong enough and wages high enough to at least slow emigration down, he added.
In addition, Latvia has to adapt to demographic changes taking place in the country, because workforce availability will decrease steeply in the future as a result of these changes, said Aboltins.
The Spring 2018 fair is taking place at Ramava exhibition complex April 5 to 7, bringing together thousands of agricultural, cattle breeding, horticultural and public utilities experts.
- 09.04.2018 Eesti Pank: economic growth of external environment to bring along price growth
- 09.04.2018 Facebook confirms to Latvian president willingness to cooperate, ensure transparency of election process
- 09.04.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks expects its turnover to grow in 2018
- 09.04.2018 Latvian U-18 men's ice hockey team earns promotion to Elite Division
- 06.04.2018 Annual inflation in Estonia made 2.8% in March
- 06.04.2018 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rise by 13.8% in Q1
- 06.04.2018 Chamber urges Latvian businessmen to launch exports to China
- 06.04.2018 Эстонцы предпочитают автолизинг подороже
- 06.04.2018 Оборот Andre Motors в 2017 году увеличился на 60%