Friday, 06.04.2018, 15:22
Annual inflation in Estonia made 2.8% in March
Compared to March 2017, goods were 3.1% and services
2.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.5%
and non-regulated prices by 1.5% compared to March of the previous year.
Compared to March 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by
food and non‑alcoholic beverages, which became 3.9% more expensive,
contributing approximately a third of the total increase of the index. Of
the latter, a half was contributed by 7% more expensive milk, dairy products
and eggs and by 11% more expensive fruit. Both housing and alcoholic beverages
and tobacco accounted for over a quarter of the total increase of the index.
Electricity that reached homes was 10.9% and rent 8.5% more expensive compared
to the same period of the previous year. Compared to March 2017, alcoholic
beverages became 13.2% and tobacco 6% more expensive. Motor fuel contributed an
eighth of the total increase. Petrol was 7% and diesel fuel 5.1% more expensive
than in March 2017. Compared to the same month of the previous year, of food
products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (42%), frozen fruit
and berries (31%), and beer (29%).
The previous time that the change of the consumer price index compared to
the same month of the previous year was 2.8% or lower was in March 2017, when
the change was also 2.8%.
Compared to February 2018, in March the consumer price index was affected
the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for March were 7.9% cheaper than
the ones bought for February, and motor fuel prices decreased 1.1%. A greater
impact on the monthly change came also from 1.7% more expensive electricity
that reached homes, 1.9% higher rent and 1.4% more expensive alcoholic
beverages.
|
Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, March 2018
|
Commodity group
|
March 2017 – March 2018, %
|
February 2018 – March 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
Food and
non-alcoholic beverages
|
3.9
|
0.0
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
11.0
|
1.2
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-0.9
|
1.5
|
Housing
|
5.9
|
0.7
|
Household goods
|
0.9
|
-0.3
|
Health
|
3.9
|
0.2
|
Transport
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
Communications
|
-5.6
|
-0.3
|
Recreation and culture
|
0.3
|
-0.9
|
Education
|
-4.7
|
0.0
|
Hotels, cafés and restaurants
|
4.9
|
0.2
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
4.3
|
-0.1
Statistics Estonia publishes the consumer price index on the 5th working
day of each month, after the end of the reporting period. For the statistical
activity “Consumer price index”, the main representative of public interest is
the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and
analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.
