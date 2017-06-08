Annual inflation in Estonia made 2.8% in March

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in March 2018 was 0.0% compared to February 2018 and 2.8% compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to March 2017, goods were 3.1% and services 2.3% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.5% and non-regulated prices by 1.5% compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to March 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non‑alcoholic beverages, which became 3.9% more expensive, contributing approximately a third of the total increase of the index. Of the latter, a half was contributed by 7% more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs and by 11% more expensive fruit. Both housing and alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for over a quarter of the total increase of the index. Electricity that reached homes was 10.9% and rent 8.5% more expensive compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to March 2017, alcoholic beverages became 13.2% and tobacco 6% more expensive. Motor fuel contributed an eighth of the total increase. Petrol was 7% and diesel fuel 5.1% more expensive than in March 2017. Compared to the same month of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (42%), frozen fruit and berries (31%), and beer (29%).

The previous time that the change of the consumer price index compared to the same month of the previous year was 2.8% or lower was in March 2017, when the change was also 2.8%.

Compared to February 2018, in March the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for March were 7.9% cheaper than the ones bought for February, and motor fuel prices decreased 1.1%. A greater impact on the monthly change came also from 1.7% more expensive electricity that reached homes, 1.9% higher rent and 1.4% more expensive alcoholic beverages.





Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, March 2018 Commodity group March 2017 – March 2018, % February 2018 – March 2018, % TOTAL 2.8 0.0 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 3.9 0.0 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 11.0 1.2 Clothing and footwear -0.9 1.5 Housing 5.9 0.7 Household goods 0.9 -0.3 Health 3.9 0.2 Transport -0.3 -0.9 Communications -5.6 -0.3 Recreation and culture 0.3 -0.9 Education -4.7 0.0 Hotels, cafés and restaurants 4.9 0.2 Miscellaneous goods and services 4.3 -0.1





Statistics Estonia publishes the consumer price index on the 5th working day of each month, after the end of the reporting period. For the statistical activity “Consumer price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.