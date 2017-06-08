Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.04.2018, 07:35
Energy consumption in households: changes are expected
Most
of the energy consumed in households is natural gas (about 37%) and electricity
(24,4%). Renewables counted for about 16% of energy consumption, petroleum
products for about 12% and derived heat for 7.8%; a small proportion -3, 3% is still
covered by solid fuels.
Actual
figures among the member states are varied. Thus, for example, gas
made up more than half of the final consumption energy of households in such
states as the Netherlands (72%), the United Kingdom (63%), Italy and Slovakia
(both 53%). On the other hand, Malta (70%) and Sweden (51%) mainly used
electricity.
The
highest share of solid fuels in final consumption of energy in households was
recorded in Poland (33%), while Ireland (38%), Cyprus (37%), Greece (30%) and
Belgium (29%) used the highest proportions of petroleum products.
Renewable energies (mostly solid
biofuels) made up at least 40% of the households' final energy consumption in Eastern
European states: in Croatia (47%), Slovenia (46%), in Estonia (41%) and in Romania (40%).
The
main use of energy by households in the EU states is for heating their homes –
about 65% of final energy consumption in the residential sector. Electricity
used for lighting and most electrical appliances represents about 14 %; this
excludes the use of electricity for powering the main heating, cooling or
cooking systems.
While
the proportion used for water heating is slightly higher, representing
14.5 %. Main cooking devices require 5.4 % of the energy used by
households, while space cooling and other end-uses cover 0.3 % and
1.3 % respectively. Heating of space and water consequently represents
79.2 % of the final energy consumed by households.
The
lowest proportions of energy used for space heating are observed in Malta
(16.0 %), Portugal (21.1 %), Spain (43.3 %) and Bulgaria
(54.0 %), and the highest in Luxembourg (79.9 %), Hungary
(74.0 %), Belgium (73.3 %) and Lithuania
(70.8 %).
Source: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Energy_consumption_in_households
Households
mainly used energy for heating their homes: this represented around two-thirds
(64.7%) of their final energy consumption. In addition, the energy used for
water heating accounted for 14.5%, meaning that overall, the heating of space
and water accounted for 79.2% of the final energy consumed by households.
Energy used for lighting and the use of most electrical appliances accounted
for 13.8% of the energy used by households, while the main cooking appliances
represented 5.4%, air conditioning 0.3% and other end-uses 1.3%.
Most
of the energy products are almost exclusively used for space and water heating
(from 94.1 % of oil products to 100 % of derived heat); only electricity
has a wider use (56.6 % for lighting, 26.3 % for heating
space and water, 11.0 % for cooking and 1.1 % for cooling).
Eleven EU states use mainly renewable
energies for heating their homes, with Portugal (72.2 %), Croatia
(65.2 %) and Slovenia (59.8 %) having the largest proportion of their
energy consumption for space heating covered by renewables. However, while the
number of countries using principally gas for this purpose is smaller (7 EU states),
most of them are among the largest energy consumers of the EU: the Netherlands
(87.2 %), the United Kingdom (76.0 %) and Italy (60.6 %) are the
states where the proportion of gas used for space heating is the highest. Three
EU states use mainly petroleum products for space heating: Malta (56.9 %),
Greece (50.3 %) and Ireland (47.2 %) and two states mostly rely on
derived heat – Sweden (49.0 %) and Finland (34.5 %). Finally, one state,
Poland uses mainly solid fuels for space heating (45.2 %).
Derived heat is widely used for water
heating in 6 EU states, particularly in Denmark (62.6 %), Finland
(59.2 %) and Lithuania
(53.9 %); most of the biggest energy consuming countries mainly use gas (90%
in the Netherlands, 80 % in the United Kingdom and 65.5 % in Italy,
while electricity -53.0 % in France. Electricity is also massively used
for this purpose in Malta (79.0 %), Bulgaria (57.4 %), Greece
(52.0 %) and Croatia (46.7 %). Portugal and Ireland use mainly
petroleum products (respectively 44.4 % and 43.3 %), while Slovenia
(41.9 %) uses renewables.
Electricity and gas roles
Electricity logically covers
100 % of the energy needs for lighting and space cooling in the EU but
also 94 % of the other end-uses and 49.2 % for cooking.
Gas plays an essential role in terms
of space and water heating (respectively 43.4 % and 47.9 % of the
energy consumed for these end-uses) and in cooking (33.1 %). Renewables
cover 22.2 % of the energy needs for space heating, 9.6 % for water
heating and 4.2 % for cooking.
Derived heat plays an important role only in water heating (11.1 %) and in
space heating (9.2 %), while oil products still cover 14.8 % of space
heating energy use, 12.8 % of cooking and 10.4 % of water heating
(see Table below).
Derived heat plays an important role
only in water heating (11.1 %) and in space heating (9.2 %),
while oil products still cover 14.8 % of space heating energy use,
12.8 % of cooking and 10.4 % of water heating. Most of the energy products are almost exclusively used
for space and water heating (from 94.1 % of oil products to 100 % of
derived heat); only electricity has a wider use (56.6 % for lighting,
26.3 % for heating space and water, 11.0 % for cooking and 1.1 %
for cooling). See Table below.
Eleven
EU member states use mainly renewable energies for heating their homes, with
Portugal (72.2 %), Croatia (65.2 %) and Slovenia (59.8 %) having
the largest proportion of their energy consumption for space heating covered by
renewables.
However,
while the number of EU states using principally gas for this purpose is
smaller (only 7 member states), most of them are among the largest energy
consumers of the EU – the Netherlands (87.2 %), the United Kingdom
(76.0 %) and Italy (60.6 %) where the proportion of gas used for
space heating is the highest.
Three
EU states use mainly petroleum products for space heating: Malta (56.9 %),
Greece (50.3 %) and Ireland (47.2 %) and two mostly rely on derived
heat – Sweden (49.0 %) and Finland (34.5 %). Finally, only Poland uses
mainly solid fuels, i.e. coal for space heating (45.2 %).
Cooking
Cooking is generally based on the use of
electricity in 14 EU states and gas in 9 states, with Malta using petroleum
products (92.5 %) for that purpose (see Table below). In Latvia, e.g. gas covers 38,5% of cooking needs (as well as in Lithuania -38,5%) and only 16,4% by
electricity, though the country is having plenty of energy resources; in
Lithuania – by 17,6%.
Derived
heat is widely used for water heating in 6 EU states, particularly in Denmark
(62.6 %), Finland (59.2 %) and Lithuania
(53.9 %); however, most of the biggest energy consuming countries mainly
use gas (with about 90% in the Netherlands, 80 % in the United Kingdom and
65.5 % in Italy) and electricity (53.0 % in France).
Electricity
is also massively used for this purpose in Malta (79.0 %), Bulgaria
(57.4 %), Greece (52.0 %) and Croatia (46.7 %).
Portugal
and Ireland use mainly petroleum products (respectively 44.4 % and
43.3 %), while Slovenia (41.9 %) uses renewables (see Table above).
Source: Eurostat publication in: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/
- 06.04.2018 Estonian ministry to provide EUR 20 mln for building last mile in 5 years
- 06.04.2018 26% small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have good credit rating
- 06.04.2018 Ossinovski's girlfriend resigns from board of Latvian road maintenance company
- 06.04.2018 K2 to load oil products via Klaipedos Nafta
- 06.04.2018 Новая территориальная планировка Риги: взят курс на моноцентрическое развитие
- 06.04.2018 Из LAU накануне обыска KNAB уволилась Анастасия Удалова
- 06.04.2018 В Латвии определили крупнейших плательщиков налога на рабочую силу
- 05.04.2018 Latvian president's salary slightly down in 2017
- 05.04.2018 Maxima Grupe cleared to purchase Poland's Stokrotka