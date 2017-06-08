Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.04.2018, 07:35
26% small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have good credit rating
At the same time, 29% of small and medium-sized enterprises have medium credit rating, while 45% of such companies need to improve their rating as their access to credit is very limited or impossible.
According to Citadele Bank's data, 26% of small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have no tax debts or late loan payments, they also make other due payments on time, have growing turnover and unchanged ownership structure. "All of these criteria are important. As soon as any of them changes, the company's credit worthiness suffers," said Abelniece.
In most cases, companies that are denied credit are either late with their loan payments or have failed to repay a loan. Tax payments is the next factor.
"The purpose of a loan is to foster the company's development," said Citadele Bank's board member Vladislavs Mironovs. If the company or its owners are unable to settle what financial obligations they have, for instance, if they owe a bank money or have unpaid taxes, a new loan will only put more pressure on them, he explained.
Citadele Bank posted EUR 1.257 million in profit last year. The bank's assets stood at EUR 2.545 billion at the end of 2017 - a 3.2% increase from 2016.
In terms of assets, Citadele was the sixth largest bank in Latvia at the end of last year.
- 06.04.2018 Energy consumption in households: changes are expected
- 06.04.2018 Ossinovski's girlfriend resigns from board of Latvian road maintenance company
- 06.04.2018 Новая территориальная планировка Риги: взят курс на моноцентрическое развитие
- 06.04.2018 Из LAU накануне обыска KNAB уволилась Анастасия Удалова
- 06.04.2018 В Эстонии продолжат государственное особое планирование целлюлозного завода
- 06.04.2018 В Латвии определили крупнейших плательщиков налога на рабочую силу
- 05.04.2018 Latvian president's salary slightly down in 2017
- 05.04.2018 Maxima Grupe cleared to purchase Poland's Stokrotka
- 05.04.2018 В марте электроэнергия в Литве подорожала на 50%