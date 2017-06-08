26% small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have good credit rating

26% of small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have good credit rating, Citadele Bank's external communications manager Baiba Abelniece told LETA referring to the bank's data on small and medium-sized companies' credit worthiness.

At the same time, 29% of small and medium-sized enterprises have medium credit rating, while 45% of such companies need to improve their rating as their access to credit is very limited or impossible.





According to Citadele Bank's data, 26% of small and medium-sized enterprises in Latvia have no tax debts or late loan payments, they also make other due payments on time, have growing turnover and unchanged ownership structure. "All of these criteria are important. As soon as any of them changes, the company's credit worthiness suffers," said Abelniece.





In most cases, companies that are denied credit are either late with their loan payments or have failed to repay a loan. Tax payments is the next factor.





"The purpose of a loan is to foster the company's development," said Citadele Bank's board member Vladislavs Mironovs. If the company or its owners are unable to settle what financial obligations they have, for instance, if they owe a bank money or have unpaid taxes, a new loan will only put more pressure on them, he explained.





Citadele Bank posted EUR 1.257 million in profit last year. The bank's assets stood at EUR 2.545 billion at the end of 2017 - a 3.2% increase from 2016.





In terms of assets, Citadele was the sixth largest bank in Latvia at the end of last year.