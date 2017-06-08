Analytics, Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Citadele Index: manufacturing, construction businesses most optimistic in Latvia
Citadele Banka's economist Martins Abolins said that the Citadele Index has been above 50 points for the fourth quarter in a row, which signaled optimism among Latvian businesses. In the last quarter, the index value was 51.34 points.
Businesses feel optimistic about the national economy and their own financial situation. However, the index in December/January fell slightly compared to the previous quarter.
Labor force shortage is not yet a serious obstacle to business growth but the availability of workforce in Latvia worsened over the last six months. Large companies are more likely to deal with the problem by means of automation and guest workers than small and medium-sized enterprises.
Business investment plans have risen to the highest level in the post-crisis period with 44% of companies planning to invest in business development this year. Most of them or 79% are large companies. Among medium-sized businesses, 61% plan investments in business. Predominantly manufacturing and construction companies are thinking about expansion of their business.
About one-third of the respondents expect economic activity in Latvia to grow over the next six months and roughly the same number of companies anticipate growth of their turnover.
According to Abolins, the gap between business sentiment of large companies and small enterprises is becoming more prominent - large companies tend to grow even larger while small businesses are increasingly lagging behind. Companies with annual turnover over EUR 100,000 are most likely to feel optimistic.
Similarly, exporting companies are more optimistic than the companies doing business in the domestic market. About 44% of Latvian companies will take the opportunity of expanding to foreign markets but small enterprises are more cautious about export plans, probably partly due to the lack of information about various options for raising the required financing.
The Citadele Index is based on a survey of 750 company owners and business executives, representing firms of different sizes doing business in different industries. The index is published quarterly since 2004. SKDS pollster carries out the survey for Citadele Bank.
