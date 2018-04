Circle K, Orlen and Neste were Latvia's biggest taxpayers in 2017

Three oil product distributors - Circle K Latvia, Orlen Latvija and Neste Latvija - emerged as last year’s biggest taxpayers in Latvia, information available on the State Revenue Service’s website shows, cites LETA.

Circle K Latvia paid EUR 178.99 million, Orlen Latvija paid EUR 145.77 million and Neste Latvija paid 134.45 million in taxes in 2017.





Latvenergo power utility followed the top-three taxpayers with EUR 111 million worth of taxes paid in 2017 and Philip Morris Latvia with EUR 104.3 million. Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility was the fifth largest taxpayer with EUR 98.76 million, Baltic Sales Network followed with EUR 89.08 million, Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian Railways) with EUR 69.5 million, Pirmas with EUR 65.15 million and East-West Transit with EUR 63.89 million.





Following the top-ten taxpayers in 2017 were Latvijas Balzams distillery with EUR 59.66 million, Sadales Tikls distribution system operator with EUR 51.63 million, Latvijas Valsts Mezi (Latvian State Forests) with EUR 48.77 million, Lattelecom electronic services provider with EUR 40.21 million, Maxima Latvija retailer with EUR 38.76 million, Swedbank with EUR 35.26 million, Prodimpex Logistikas Grupa with EUR 34.54 million, Rimi Latvia retailer with EUR 34.06 million, Depo DIY with EUR 32.88 million and LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss with EUR 29.9 million.