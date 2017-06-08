12% Latvians satisfied with financial situation of their families

Among Latvia's population, 12% are satisfied with the financial situation of their families, according to the latest Baltic International Bank Latvia Barometer survey, cites LETA.

The Baltic International Bank's spokeswoman, Teika Lapsa, said that the majority of Latvians had been displeased with their financial situation for many years in a row. In the latest survey, 56% of the respondents said the financial situation of their families was medium and 29% described it as bad.





The respondents were also pessimistic about the changes in their financial situation over the next 12 months with 47% saying they did not expect any changes. However, ethnic Latvians are more optimistic with 25% expecting positive changes in the financial situation of their families in a year as opposed to 11% among non-Latvians.





Most of the respondents also said that the chances of finding a good job in Latvia were poor. This opinion was shared by 55% of the respondents with elementary education and almost the same%age of the respondents with secondary or vocational education.





As regards performance of the Latvian government, 73% of the respondents, mostly the self-employed, farmers and housewives, were dissatisfied with the government's work while it was approved by 20%, including students, managerial staff and the jobless.





The current economic situation in Latvia is considered bad by 49% of the respondents, medium by 42% and good by 6%. As many as 47% think that the economic situation in Latvia will be the same also after 12 months.





Baltic International Bank's Latvian Barometer is a monthly survey examining current processes in areas of economic and social importance.