Wednesday, 28.03.2018, 06:09
Bank of Latvia leaves GDP growth forecast for 2018 unchanged
The central bank’s representative noted that this year has been complicated for the Latvian financial sector and that Bank of Latvia experts have downgraded their forecast for this sector. Nevertheless, the year has begun fairly well for several other sectors like trade, construction, some segments of the transport industry, as well as ICT, and the forecast for manufacturing growth has been raised a bit, which is expected to make up for the financial sector’s negative impact on GDP.
Rutkaste indicated that Latvia’s relatively weak economic performance at the end of 2017 was brought about by some one-time factors, including adverse weather conditions, delays with some major investment projects, etc.
“The impact of these factors is temporary. We are therefore not changing our growth forecast for this year,” the Bank of Latvia representative said.
He admitted, however, that the downward risks have become more pronounced lately.
“Undeniably, the downward risks to the economy have become more pronounced, including the current and upcoming developments in the non-resident-oriented part of the financial sector and also the worsening of some external indicators. As a result, developments both in Latvia and external markets can bring corrections to the performance of the Latvian economy this year. We plan to release the Bank of Latvia’s updated economic forecast in the middle of the year when there is more clarity about domestic and foreign developments,” Rutkaste said.
At present, the Bank of Latvia expects Latvia’s GDP to grow 4.1% in 2018.
