Friday, 23.03.2018, 15:30
In February, industrial production decreased by 3.9% in Lithuania
Over the month,
seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production was observed for
repair and installation of machinery and equipment – 16.5% (unadjusted – 13.3%),
manufacture of refined petroleum products – 14.7% (unadjusted – 10.4%), basic
metals – 10% (unadjusted – 11.2%), motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers –
9.5% (unadjusted – 9.9%), beverages – 7.6% (unadjusted – 4.6%).
Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), %
|
Economic activities
|
February 2018, against
|
January 2018, seasonally and
calendar adjusted
|
January 2018
|
February 2017, seasonally
and calendar adjusted
|
February 2017
|
Industry (B–E)
|
−3.9
|
−7.1
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
−4.7
|
−7.5
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
−13.6
|
−22.2
|
−23.7
|
−22.6
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
−4.6
|
−7.5
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture
of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
−2.0
|
−6.5
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
4.8
|
−4.0
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection,
treatment and supply)
|
−1.6
|
−5.7
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
Main industrial groupings
|
|
|
|
|
Energy products
|
−2.6
|
−8.5
|
−5.9
|
−4.3
|
Intermediate goods
|
−2.2
|
−5.9
|
8.2
|
8.1
|
Capital goods
|
1.1
|
−1.3
|
11.9
|
13.8
|
Consumer durables
|
−1.9
|
−7.7
|
6.6
|
6.7
|
Consumer non-durables
|
−4.9
|
−9.6
|
−4.2
|
−4.9
Table 2. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−),%
|
Economic activities
|
January–February 2018, against
|
January–February 2017, calendar adjusted
|
January–February 2017
|
Industry (B–E)
|
3.8
|
4.4
|
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
3.6
|
4.4
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
–3.9
|
–2.0
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture
of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
6.5
|
6.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
5.1
|
5.2
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection,
treatment and supply)
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
Main industrial groupings
|
|
|
Energy products
|
–2.6
|
–0.9
|
Intermediate goods
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
Capital goods
|
15.0
|
16.5
|
Consumer durables
|
9.4
|
9.9
|
Consumer non-durables
|
0.2
|
0.1
The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 1.1 percentage points and stood at 65.6%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 1.1 percentage points and stood at 34.4%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (55.5%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.
In January–February 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 6.7% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (13.1%), furniture (11.9%), rubber and plastic products (17.8%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19.2%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 11.3% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 10.1, to non-euro area countries – 4.2% at current prices. The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 12, refined petroleum products excluded – 12.2% at current prices.
Concepts
Sales and services of industrial enterprises refers to income (VAT and excise excluded) received during a reference period through selling goods and (or) providing services by enterprises engaged in mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C sections according to EVRK Rev. 2).
Industrial production refers to the value (VAT and excise excluded) of the sales of goods manufactured or manufacturing work carried out by an enterprise (B_C_D_E sections according to EVRK Rev.2). For the calculation of changes in industrial production, a producer price index is used.
A news release on changes in industrial production in March 2018 is due on 23 April 2018.
More information is available in the Database of Indicators.
