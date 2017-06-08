In February, industrial production decreased by 3.9% in Lithuania

Violeta Kunigėlienė, Statistics Lithuania, 23.03.2018.



Statistics Lithuania informs that in February 2018, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.6 billion at current prices and, compared to January, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 3.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 7.1%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production was observed for repair and installation of machinery and equipment – 16.5% (unadjusted – 13.3%), manufacture of refined petroleum products – 14.7% (unadjusted – 10.4%), basic metals – 10% (unadjusted – 11.2%), motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers – 9.5% (unadjusted – 9.9%), beverages – 7.6% (unadjusted – 4.6%).



Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), % Economic activities February 2018, against January 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted January 2018 February 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted February 2017 Industry (B–E) −3.9 −7.1 2.1 1.9 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) −4.7 −7.5 1.4 1.3 Mining and quarrying (B) −13.6 −22.2 −23.7 −22.6 Manufacturing (C) −4.6 −7.5 1.6 1.4 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) −2.0 −6.5 4.9 4.9 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 4.8 −4.0 7.2 7.2 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) −1.6 −5.7 1.5 1.6 Main industrial groupings Energy products −2.6 −8.5 −5.9 −4.3 Intermediate goods −2.2 −5.9 8.2 8.1 Capital goods 1.1 −1.3 11.9 13.8 Consumer durables −1.9 −7.7 6.6 6.7 Consumer non-durables −4.9 −9.6 −4.2 −4.9

In January–February 2018, industrial production totalled EUR 3.46 at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 3.8% at constant prices (unadjusted – 4.4%).







Table 2. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−),% Economic activities January–February 2018, against January–February 2017, calendar adjusted January–February 2017 Industry (B–E) 3.8 4.4 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 3.6 4.4 Mining and quarrying (B) –3.9 –2.0 Manufacturing (C) 3.7 4.4 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 6.5 6.9 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 5.1 5.2 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 3.4 3.5 Main industrial groupings Energy products –2.6 –0.9 Intermediate goods 7.8 7.8 Capital goods 15.0 16.5 Consumer durables 9.4 9.9 Consumer non-durables 0.2 0.1

The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 1.1 percentage points and stood at 65.6%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 1.1 percentage points and stood at 34.4%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (55.5%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.

In January–February 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 6.7% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (13.1%), furniture (11.9%), rubber and plastic products (17.8%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (19.2%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 11.3% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 10.1, to non-euro area countries – 4.2% at current prices. The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 12, refined petroleum products excluded – 12.2% at current prices.

