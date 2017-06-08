Alcohol, Analytics, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies
20% alcohol consumed in Estonia purchased from Latvia in March
"The boom of buying alcohol from Latvia was at the end of last year, while this year there are signs that things are starting to calm down," a survey expert at Kantar Emor, Aivar Voog, said when presenting the results of the study.
"The share of alcohol bought from Latvia has stabilized at the level of 20% of all alcohol purchases," Voog said.
Last August the share of alcohol bought from Latvia was 15%, while a year before it was only 6%.
According to the study's results, the share of people who are considering buying alcohol from Latvia has also declined. While in South Estonia 82% of all alcohol buyers considered that in December, by March the indicator has falled to 69%. In the whole Estonia the indicator totaled respectively 65% and 60%.
The people who buy alcohol from Estonia more often than on average are men aged 35-49, consumers with a higher than average income, Estonian-speaking residents and mainly people who live in regions near the Latvian border.
According to an expert at Kantar Emor, Katrin Mannaste, 70% of Estonian residents aged 18-74 have bought alcohol this year.
Kantar Emor carries out an observational study of cross-border purchases every quarter. In the course of the study, the pollster interviews 1,000 Estonian residents aged 18-74. This year's first survey was carried out on March 8-14 and 1,020 residents were interviewed.
