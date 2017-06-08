20% alcohol consumed in Estonia purchased from Latvia in March

In March 2018, 20% of the alcohol consumed in Estonia was bought from Latvia, which is 3%age points less than in December, the pollster Kantar Emor said on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

"The boom of buying alcohol from Latvia was at the end of last year, while this year there are signs that things are starting to calm down," a survey expert at Kantar Emor, Aivar Voog, said when presenting the results of the study.





"The share of alcohol bought from Latvia has stabilized at the level of 20% of all alcohol purchases," Voog said.





Last August the share of alcohol bought from Latvia was 15%, while a year before it was only 6%.





According to the study's results, the share of people who are considering buying alcohol from Latvia has also declined. While in South Estonia 82% of all alcohol buyers considered that in December, by March the indicator has falled to 69%. In the whole Estonia the indicator totaled respectively 65% and 60%.





The people who buy alcohol from Estonia more often than on average are men aged 35-49, consumers with a higher than average income, Estonian-speaking residents and mainly people who live in regions near the Latvian border.





According to an expert at Kantar Emor, Katrin Mannaste, 70% of Estonian residents aged 18-74 have bought alcohol this year.





Kantar Emor carries out an observational study of cross-border purchases every quarter. In the course of the study, the pollster interviews 1,000 Estonian residents aged 18-74. This year's first survey was carried out on March 8-14 and 1,020 residents were interviewed.