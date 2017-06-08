Latvia shows one of highest export growths in EU in January

In January 2018, Latvia showed one of the highest export growths year-on-year compared to other EU member states, according to the figures published by Eurostat, cites LETA.

In January 2018, Latvian exports rose 18% against the respective period in 2017.





The countries showing steeper export growth than Latvia were Malta (+42%), and Ireland (+21%).





Greece also showed an 18% rise, followed by Cyprus (+17%), Slovenia (+16%), and Romania (+15%).





Lithuanian exports grew 12% year-on-year, and Estonian exports showed a 9% rise.





One EU country saw their exports decline in January - Luxembourg (-12%).





Imports in January increased in all 25 EU member states, with the exception of the Cyprus (-2%), Estonia and Malta (-8% each).





The steepest rise in imports last year was recorded in Bulgaria (+19%), Romania (+17%), Slovenia, Croatia and the Czech Republic (+16%). Lithuania recorded a 14% rise, and Latvia showed an 8% rise.