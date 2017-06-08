Analytics, Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Wages
11,400 Lithuanians paid over EUR 3,000 monthly salary in October
Some 11,373 people with full-time jobs in Lithuania October 2017 received a monthly salary of over 3,000 euros, with 9,816 of them employed in the private sector and 1,557 in the public sector, Statistics Lithuania said on Thursday, writes LETA/BNS.
The number of full-time workers earning more than 3,000 euros increased by 2,335, or 25.8 percent, compared with a year ago.
The largest numbers of such workers were in wholesale and retail trade (2,155), manufacturing (1,828), and information and communications (1,714), the statistics office said.
