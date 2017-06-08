Finland happiest country in world, Lithuania leads among Baltics

Finland is the happiest country in the world while Latvia ranks 53rd in the latest World Happiness Report published by the United Nations on Wednesday, cites LETA.

The TOP 10 of the happiest countries also includes Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.





The unhappiest countries are Burundi, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen.





Latvia ranks 53rd on the list between Romania and Japan. Estonia ranks 63rd and Lithuania is in the 50th place.





The World Happiness Report 2018 ranks 156 countries by happiness levels, based on factors such as GDP per capita, life expectancy, social support and corruption.





Unlike past years, the annual report published by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants.





"The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born. Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose," said John Helliwell, a co-editor of the World Happiness Report and professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia.