BDO: enterprises operating in electronics sector show the best financial reputation in Latvia

As far as company finances are concerned, enterprises operating in the Latvian electronics sector have the best reputation, according to a survey conducted by BDO multinational consultancy.

Ieva Krumina, a representative of BDO Latvija, told LETA that the company has drawn up a financial reputation rating of Latvia’s 100 largest exporting enterprises.





The BDO experts came to the conclusion that companies operating in the electronics and financial sector have the best financial reputation, while the greatest reputation risks are found in the mechanical engineering and metalworking sector. The 100 exporters of goods and services included in the survey scored an average of 44 points out of 100 points.





The survey was conducted as part of the selection of Latvia’s best exporting brands united in The Red Jackets movement. BDO analyzed Latvia’s TOP 100 exporters by their turnover growth, profitability, liquidity, as well as tax payments and debts.





Manufacturers of electronic devices showed the best result, scoring 71 points, followed by financial and insurance services providers with 68 points. Logistics companies ranked third with 54 points, and professional and scientific services providers came fourth with 51 points.





The weakest results were shown by mechanical engineering enterprises which scored an average of 23 points in the survey, metalworking companies with 26 points and food and beverages producers with 31 points.





Alpha Osta, a mineral fertilizer reloading company, Mogo nonbank lender and Light Guide Optics International were the highest-scoring individual companies, as they each received 86 points in the BDO survey.