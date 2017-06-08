Most Latvians believe CAP benefits all Europeans

Three fourths, or 74% of people in Latvia believe that the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) benefits not only farmers but all Europeans, according to an Eurobarometer survey conducted in December 2017.

Across the EU, the CAP is seen as beneficial to the entire bloc by 61% of respondents.





Meanwhile, 17% of respondents in Latvia do not think that the CAP has a positive impact on the entire EU population.





Asked if the CAP serves its purpose, for instance, ensures stable food supplies to the EU, 66% of respondents in Latvia and 72% in the EU said it does.





In November 2017, the European Commission released a statement on a CAP reform planned after 2020. It is expected that direct subsidy payments to farmers will remain a significant part of the CAP also in the future.