Agriculture, Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.03.2018, 07:38
Most Latvians believe CAP benefits all Europeans
BC, Riga, 13.03.2018.Print version
Three fourths, or 74% of people in Latvia believe that the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) benefits not only farmers but all Europeans, according to an Eurobarometer survey conducted in December 2017.
Across the EU, the CAP is seen as beneficial to the entire bloc by 61% of respondents.
Meanwhile, 17% of respondents in Latvia do not think that the CAP has a positive impact on the entire EU population.
Asked if the CAP serves its purpose, for instance, ensures stable food supplies to the EU, 66% of respondents in Latvia and 72% in the EU said it does.
In November 2017, the European Commission released a statement on a CAP reform planned after 2020. It is expected that direct subsidy payments to farmers will remain a significant part of the CAP also in the future.
Other articles:
- 13.03.2018 Tervete Food buys assets of insolvent Latvian ice cream maker Druva Food
- 13.03.2018 Number of guests at Riga's tourist facilities up 11.5% in 2017
- 13.03.2018 Average old-age pension in Latvia grows by EUR 19 over year
- 13.03.2018 New fund to support Estonia's nonprofit sector with EUR 4 mln
- 12.03.2018 Польша интересуется добычей нефти в территориальных водах Литвы на Балтике
- 12.03.2018 Суд оправдал предприятие Tartu Mill по делу о налоговом мошенничестве
- 12.03.2018 European Semester in 2018: facing modern challenges
- 12.03.2018 С потеплением снизилась и цена на электронергию
- 12.03.2018 In January, foreign trade turnover in Latvia was 12.4% larger y-o-y
- 12.03.2018 Латвийская земля может дать экономике больше