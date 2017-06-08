Analytics, Baltic Export, Estonia, Foreign trade , Markets and Companies

In January, the exports increased by 9% and imports decreased by 8% in Estonia

Evelin Puura, Statistics Estonia, 12.03.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in January, compared to January 2017, the exports of goods increased by 9% and imports decreased by 8%. The growth in exports was broad based, increase occurred in most commodity sections.

In January 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1 billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.2 billion euros. The trade deficit was 211 million euros (in January 2017, it was 410 million euros). The reason for the decrease in imports are non-recurring transactions with transport equipment in January 2017. Without considering these transactions, imports increased 11% in January 2018.

In January, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (17% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (12%) and Latvia (10%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; electrical equipment and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings, pillows, blankets) were the main commodities exported to Sweden; mineral products (electricity, fuel additives), agricultural products and food preparations (milk, beer) and transport equipment (motor cars) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to Finland (up by 27 million euros), Canada (up by 15 million euros) and Latvia (up by 14 million euros). In exports to Finland, the exports of electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal increased. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products to Canada and in the exports of transport equipment to Latvia. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Sweden (down by 17 million euros), where less electrical equipment was dispatched.

The biggest share in exports was held by electrical equipment, followed by mineral products, and wood and articles of wood. The greatest increase was in the exports of transport equipment (up by 20 million euros), mechanical appliances (up by 17 million euros) and mineral products (up by 16 million euros). The exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry decreased (down by 6 million euros).


The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 74% in January. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew 11% and re-exports 4%. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew the most in the commodity sections of mineral products (fuel additives, shale oil), mechanical appliances (parts of machines) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings, furniture). Among the main destination countries, the exports of goods of Estonian origin had the highest share (above 90%) in exports to the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

The main countries of consignment in January were Finland (13% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany (10%), Sweden (9%) and Latvia (9%). Electrical equipment and mineral products (motor spirit, electricity) were the main commodities imported from Finland; transport equipment and electrical equipment from Germany and Sweden; agricultural products and food preparations, and mineral products (motor spirit, natural gas) from Latvia. The biggest decrease occurred in imports from Finland (down by 203 million euros), Lithuania (down by 37 million euros) and Poland (down by 23 million euros). From Finland and Poland, the imports of transport equipment decreased, and from Lithuania, the imports of mineral products decreased. Imports increased the most from Belarus (up by 38 million euros, i.e. approximately 5 times), Latvia (up by 26 million euros) and Sweden (up by 24 million euros). Mineral products were imported more from Belarus and Latvia, and transport equipment from Sweden.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products and transport equipment. The biggest decrease was in the imports of transport equipment. There was an increase in the imports of mechanical appliances (up by 28 million euros), base metals and articles of base metal (up by 24 million euros) and electrical equipment (up by 18 million euros).

In January 2018, the foreign trade export volume index decreased by 3% and the import volume index by 1% compared to January 2017.


Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018

Month

Exports, million euros

Imports, million euros

Balance, million euros

2017

2018

change, %

2017

2018

change, %

2017

2018

January

940

1 027

9

1 350

1 238

-8

-410

-211

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, January 2018

Country of destination, group of countries

Exports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

Country of consignment, group of countries

Imports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

TOTAL

1027

100

9

TOTAL

1238

100

-8

EU-28

766

75

9

EU-28

962

78

-13

Euro area 19

529

52

15

Euro area 19

696

56

-19

Non-EU

261

25

9

Non-EU

276

22

14

1. Finland

173

17

18

1. Finland

157

13

-56

2. Sweden

127

12

-12

2. Germany

128

10

19

3. Latvia

99

10

16

3. Sweden

112

9

27

4. Germany

69

7

10

4. Latvia

109

9

31

5. Lithuania

64

6

21

5. Lithuania

96

8

-28

6. Netherlands

53

5

15

6. Russia

85

7

-19

7. Russia

53

5

12

7. Netherlands

80

6

14

8. Norway

40

4

-2

8. Poland

76

6

-23

9. Denmark

35

3

8

9. China

51

4

6

10. United Kingdom

33

3

53

10. Belarus

47

4

-

Exports and imports by commodity section, January 2018

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)

Exports

Imports

Balance, million euros

million euros

share, %

change compared to same period of previous year, %

million euros

share, %

change compared to same period of previous year, %

TOTAL

1 027

100

9

1 238

100

-8

-211

Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV)

82

8

7

120

10

9

-38

Mineral products (V)

118

11

16

169

14

3

-52

Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI)

47

5

-11

105

8

6

-57

Articles of plastics and rubber (VII)

34

3

15

65

5

20

-32

Wood and articles of wood (IX)

115

11

2

42

3

26

73

Paper and articles thereof (X)

32

3

16

24

2

19

8

Textiles and textile articles (XI)

31

3

0

53

4

1

-22

Base metals and articles of base metal (XV)

79

8

-2

111

9

27

-32

Mechanical appliances (84)

82

8

26

119

10

30

-37

Electrical equipment (85)

171

17

2

192

16

10

-21

Transport equipment (XVII)

71

7

38

132

11

-64

-61

Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)

37

4

42

25

2

6

12

Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)

91

9

9

30

2

6

61

Other

37

3

13

52

4

10

-16

The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Intrastat” and “Exports (sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)”, the due dates of which were, respectively, 14 and 15 February 2018, and on the customs declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics Estonia on 20 February 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary of foreign trade in 13 working days. In the case of the statistical activity “Foreign trade”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.




