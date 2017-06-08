Analytics, Baltic Export, Estonia, Foreign trade , Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.03.2018, 18:15
In January, the exports increased by 9% and imports decreased by 8% in Estonia
In January 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1
billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.2 billion euros. The trade
deficit was 211 million euros (in January 2017, it was 410 million euros). The
reason for the decrease in imports are non-recurring transactions with transport
equipment in January 2017. Without considering these transactions, imports
increased 11% in January 2018.
In January, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland
(17% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (12%) and Latvia (10%). Electrical
equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities
exported to Finland; electrical equipment and miscellaneous manufactured
articles (prefabricated wood buildings, pillows, blankets) were the main
commodities exported to Sweden; mineral products (electricity, fuel additives),
agricultural products and food preparations (milk, beer) and transport
equipment (motor cars) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The
biggest increase occurred in exports to Finland (up by 27 million euros),
Canada (up by 15 million euros) and Latvia (up by 14 million euros). In exports
to Finland, the exports of electrical equipment and base metals and articles of
base metal increased. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products
to Canada and in the exports of transport equipment to Latvia. The biggest
decrease occurred in exports to Sweden (down by 17 million euros), where less
electrical equipment was dispatched.
The biggest share in exports was held by electrical equipment, followed by
mineral products, and wood and articles of wood. The greatest increase was in
the exports of transport equipment (up by 20 million euros), mechanical
appliances (up by 17 million euros) and mineral products (up by 16 million
euros). The exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry
decreased (down by 6 million euros).
The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 74% in January.
The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew 11% and re-exports 4%. The exports
of goods of Estonian origin grew the most in the commodity sections of mineral
products (fuel additives, shale oil), mechanical appliances (parts of machines)
and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings,
furniture). Among the main destination countries, the exports of goods of
Estonian origin had the highest share (above 90%) in exports to the
Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.
The main countries of consignment in January were Finland (13% of Estonia’s
total imports), Germany (10%), Sweden (9%) and Latvia (9%). Electrical
equipment and mineral products (motor spirit, electricity) were the main
commodities imported from Finland; transport equipment and electrical equipment
from Germany and Sweden; agricultural products and food preparations, and
mineral products (motor spirit, natural gas) from Latvia. The biggest decrease
occurred in imports from Finland (down by 203 million euros), Lithuania (down
by 37 million euros) and Poland (down by 23 million euros). From Finland and
Poland, the imports of transport equipment decreased, and from Lithuania, the
imports of mineral products decreased. Imports increased the most from Belarus
(up by 38 million euros, i.e. approximately 5 times), Latvia (up by
26 million euros) and Sweden (up by 24 million euros). Mineral products
were imported more from Belarus and Latvia, and transport equipment from
Sweden.
The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral
products and transport equipment. The biggest decrease was in the imports of
transport equipment. There was an increase in the imports of mechanical
appliances (up by 28 million euros), base metals and articles of base metal (up
by 24 million euros) and electrical equipment (up by 18 million euros).
In January 2018, the foreign trade
export volume index decreased by 3% and the import volume index by 1% compared
to January 2017.
Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018
|
Month
|
Exports, million euros
|
Imports, million euros
|
Balance, million euros
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
January
|
940
|
1 027
|
9
|
1 350
|
1 238
|
-8
|
-410
|
-211
|
Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, January 2018
|
Country of
destination, group of countries
|
Exports, million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on
same month of previous year, %
|
Country of
consignment, group of countries
|
Imports, million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on
same month of previous year, %
|
TOTAL
|
1027
|
100
|
9
|
TOTAL
|
1238
|
100
|
-8
|
EU-28
|
766
|
75
|
9
|
EU-28
|
962
|
78
|
-13
|
Euro area 19
|
529
|
52
|
15
|
Euro area 19
|
696
|
56
|
-19
|
Non-EU
|
261
|
25
|
9
|
Non-EU
|
276
|
22
|
14
|
1. Finland
|
173
|
17
|
18
|
1. Finland
|
157
|
13
|
-56
|
2. Sweden
|
127
|
12
|
-12
|
2. Germany
|
128
|
10
|
19
|
3. Latvia
|
99
|
10
|
16
|
3. Sweden
|
112
|
9
|
27
|
4. Germany
|
69
|
7
|
10
|
4. Latvia
|
109
|
9
|
31
|
5. Lithuania
|
64
|
6
|
21
|
5. Lithuania
|
96
|
8
|
-28
|
6. Netherlands
|
53
|
5
|
15
|
6. Russia
|
85
|
7
|
-19
|
7. Russia
|
53
|
5
|
12
|
7. Netherlands
|
80
|
6
|
14
|
8. Norway
|
40
|
4
|
-2
|
8. Poland
|
76
|
6
|
-23
|
9. Denmark
|
35
|
3
|
8
|
9. China
|
51
|
4
|
6
|
10. United Kingdom
|
33
|
3
|
53
|
10. Belarus
|
47
|
4
|
-
Exports and imports by commodity section, January 2018
|
Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance, million euros
|
million euros
|
share, %
|
change
compared to same period of previous year, %
|
million euros
|
share, %
|
change
compared to same period of previous year, %
|
TOTAL
|
1 027
|
100
|
9
|
1 238
|
100
|
-8
|
-211
|
Agricultural
products and food preparations (I–IV)
|
82
|
8
|
7
|
120
|
10
|
9
|
-38
|
Mineral products (V)
|
118
|
11
|
16
|
169
|
14
|
3
|
-52
|
Raw
materials and products of chemical industry (VI)
|
47
|
5
|
-11
|
105
|
8
|
6
|
-57
|
Articles
of plastics and rubber (VII)
|
34
|
3
|
15
|
65
|
5
|
20
|
-32
|
Wood and
articles of wood (IX)
|
115
|
11
|
2
|
42
|
3
|
26
|
73
|
Paper and
articles thereof (X)
|
32
|
3
|
16
|
24
|
2
|
19
|
8
|
Textiles
and textile articles (XI)
|
31
|
3
|
0
|
53
|
4
|
1
|
-22
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal (XV)
|
79
|
8
|
-2
|
111
|
9
|
27
|
-32
|
Mechanical appliances (84)
|
82
|
8
|
26
|
119
|
10
|
30
|
-37
|
Electrical equipment (85)
|
171
|
17
|
2
|
192
|
16
|
10
|
-21
|
Transport equipment (XVII)
|
71
|
7
|
38
|
132
|
11
|
-64
|
-61
|
Optical,
measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)
|
37
|
4
|
42
|
25
|
2
|
6
|
12
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)
|
91
|
9
|
9
|
30
|
2
|
6
|
61
|
Other
|
37
|
3
|
13
|
52
|
4
|
10
|
-16
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Intrastat” and “Exports
(sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)”, the due dates of
which were, respectively, 14 and 15 February 2018, and on the customs
declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to
Statistics Estonia on 20 February 2018. Statistics Estonia published the
monthly summary of foreign trade in 13 working days. In the case of the
statistical activity “Foreign trade”, the main representative of public interest
is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom
Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the
statistical activity.
- 12.03.2018 European Semester in 2018: facing modern challenges
- 12.03.2018 In January, foreign trade turnover in Latvia was 12.4% larger y-o-y
- 12.03.2018 Calsberg Baltic: tendencies remain unfortunate for Lithuanian breweries
- 12.03.2018 US company to provide retailers with Estonia's Cleveron's parcel robots
- 12.03.2018 Estonian speaker promises to join statement against Nord Stream 2
- 12.03.2018 В Латвии установят максимально допустимый уровень трансжиров в продуктах питания
- 12.03.2018 Самый успешный бизнесмен Индии стал электронным резидентом Эстонии
- 12.03.2018 Economic reasons main driver behind emigration from Lithuania
- 12.03.2018 Эстония дополнительно выделит на организацию образования и деятельности по интересам 15 млн. евро в год
- 12.03.2018 Lithuanian firms post EUR 5.5 b in profits in 2017