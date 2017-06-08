Analytics, Economics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Economic growth enables Estonia to implement social reforms
"Effective policies to address the risks associated
with demographic decline and bottlenecks in Estonia's social protection system,
as well as in research and innovation, would enable better use of resources,
including of human capital thereby raising the country's growth
potential," the European Commission says in its Country Report Estonia 2018.
According to the report, providing a more adequate social
safety net supported by better service provision remains a major challenge for
Estonia. Tax-cutting measures are creating employment incentives for the low
income earners but will not significantly alleviate the inequality. Steps are
being taken to provide more adequate pensions, subsistence allowances, and
higher family allowances, yet an increasing share of the population is at
risk-of-poverty. The areas with the most inadequate financing are pensions,
disability benefits and long-term care services.
Estonia faces challenges in relation to occupational health
and access to healthcare. The state of health of the working population
suggests that working conditions do not entirely enable people to lead longer
healthy working lives. Access to healthcare due to waiting times for
specialised medical care remains a challenge.
The gender pay gap remains one of the highest in the EU
despite some measures. The parental leave and benefits system will be made more
flexible and will provide one month of leave exclusively for fathers. This is
expected to shorten women's long career breaks that contribute to the gender
pay gap. The planned legislation to improve wage transparency would only apply
to public sector entities. These measures appear to be steps into the right
direction but their effectiveness remains to be seen, the Commission says
On the upside, the report points out that Estonia is doing
relatively well in ensuring equal opportunities among the different population
groups. In comparison to other EU countries, in Estonia the link between the
risk of child poverty and the educational background of parents is relatively
weak. Likewise, the variations in students' school performance that are due to
their socioeconomic background are the smallest in the EU.
