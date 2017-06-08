Analytics, Estonia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 22:09
In February, the consumer price index in Estonia was affected the most by food
Compared to February 2017, goods were 3.5% and services 2.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 6.4% and non-regulated prices by 2.2% compared to February of the previous year.
Compared to February 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non‑alcoholic beverages, which became 5% more expensive, contributing over a third of the total increase of the index. Fruit was 18.2% and milk, dairy products and eggs 7% more expensive. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for nearly a quarter of the total increase of the index. 60% of the impact of alcoholic beverages and tobacco came from beer, which was 27% more expensive. Motor fuel contributed a ninth of the total increase. Petrol was 7% and diesel fuel 4.6% more expensive than in February 2017. Compared to the same month of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (41%), frozen fruit and berries (37%) and butter (25%).
Compared to January 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by a 5.3% price increase of electricity that reached homes. 0.8% more expensive food, 2.9% more expensive alcoholic beverages and the ending of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear also had a greater impact on the index.
|Commodity group
|February 2017 – February 2018, %
|January 2018 – February 2018, %
|TOTAL
|3.1
|0.9
|Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|5.0
|0.7
|Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|10.6
|2.2
|Clothing and footwear
|0.9
|2.7
|Housing
|4.2
|1.2
|Household goods
|0.8
|0.2
|Health
|3.0
|0.8
|Transport
|0.6
|0.4
|Communications
|-5.6
|-0.2
|Recreation and culture
|2.0
|1.3
|Education
|-4.7
|-0.1
|Hotels, cafés and restaurants
|5.0
|1.0
|Miscellaneous goods and services
|2.9
|0.5
