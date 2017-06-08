Analytics, Estonia, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 22:09

In February, the consumer price index in Estonia was affected the most by food

Viktoria Trasanov, Head of Economic and Environmental Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 07.03.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in February 2018 was 0.9% compared to January 2018 and 3.1% compared to February of the previous year.

Compared to February 2017, goods were 3.5% and services 2.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 6.4% and non-regulated prices by 2.2% compared to February of the previous year.


Compared to February 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non‑alcoholic beverages, which became 5% more expensive, contributing over a third of the total increase of the index. Fruit was 18.2% and milk, dairy products and eggs 7% more expensive. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for nearly a quarter of the total increase of the index. 60% of the impact of alcoholic beverages and tobacco came from beer, which was 27% more expensive. Motor fuel contributed a ninth of the total increase. Petrol was 7% and diesel fuel 4.6% more expensive than in February 2017. Compared to the same month of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for eggs (41%), frozen fruit and berries (37%) and butter (25%).


Compared to January 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by a 5.3% price increase of electricity that reached homes. 0.8% more expensive food, 2.9% more expensive alcoholic beverages and the ending of seasonal sales of clothing and footwear also had a greater impact on the index.


Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, February 2018
Commodity groupFebruary 2017 – February 2018, %January 2018 – February 2018, %
TOTAL3.10.9
Food and non-alcoholic beverages5.00.7
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco10.62.2
Clothing and footwear0.92.7
Housing4.21.2
Household goods0.80.2
Health3.00.8
Transport0.60.4
Communications-5.6-0.2
Recreation and culture2.01.3
Education-4.7-0.1
Hotels, cafés and restaurants5.01.0
Miscellaneous goods and services2.90.5




