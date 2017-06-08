Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 7.1% in January

Ieva Vanaga,Trade and Services Statistics Section, 28.02.2018.Print version
alendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to January 2017, in January 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 7.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 6.9%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 8.9%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.1%.

Compared to January of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 11.6%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.4%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 18.9%). 


Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.6%), as well as in retail sale of books, newspapers, stationery and audio and video recordings (2.1%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 8.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).


Retail trade turnover indices 
(as %, compared to the average monthly turnover of 2015, at constant prices)

Compared to December 2017, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in January 2018 grew by 2.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 3.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 1.8%.


Turnover dropped in retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (of 8.2%), retail trade of household electrical appliances (of 13.0 %), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%), as well as retail sale in stalls or markets (of 7.0%).


Turnover rise, in turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 16.2%), in retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries (9.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.9%).


Compared to December 2017, in January 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 17.7%. A year ago – in January 2017, compared to December 2016 – turnover reduced by 18.2%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

January 2018 as %,

compared to

December  2017 (seasonally adjusted)

January 2017 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

102.1

107.1

retail sale of food products, total

101.8

106.9

retail sale of non-food products, total

102.3

107.3

retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products

99.3

102.2

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

106.9

111.6

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

102.9

122.4

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

95.9

101.7

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

116.2

118.9

retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries

109.9

108.6

retail sale in stalls or markets

93.0

100.1

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

100.9

100.8

retail sale of automotive fuel

98.2

103.1

 




