Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 7.1% in January

alendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to January 2017, in January 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 7.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 6.9%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 8.9%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.1%.

Compared to January of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 11.6%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.4%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 18.9%).





Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.6%), as well as in retail sale of books, newspapers, stationery and audio and video recordings (2.1%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 8.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).





Retail trade turnover indices

(as %, compared to the average monthly turnover of 2015, at constant prices)

Compared to December 2017, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in January 2018 grew by 2.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 3.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 1.8%.





Turnover dropped in retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (of 8.2%), retail trade of household electrical appliances (of 13.0 %), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%), as well as retail sale in stalls or markets (of 7.0%).





Turnover rise, in turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 16.2%), in retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries (9.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.9%).





Compared to December 2017, in January 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 17.7%. A year ago – in January 2017, compared to December 2016 – turnover reduced by 18.2%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)