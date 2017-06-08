Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Thursday, 01.03.2018, 06:02
Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 7.1% in January
Compared to January of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 11.6%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.4%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 18.9%).
Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.6%), as well as in retail sale of books, newspapers, stationery and audio and video recordings (2.1%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 8.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Retail trade turnover indices
(as %, compared to the average monthly turnover of 2015, at constant prices)
Compared to December 2017, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in January 2018 grew by 2.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 3.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 1.8%.
Turnover dropped in retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (of 8.2%), retail trade of household electrical appliances (of 13.0 %), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.1%), as well as retail sale in stalls or markets (of 7.0%).
Turnover rise, in turn, was observed in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 16.2%), in retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries (9.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (6.9%).
Compared to December 2017, in January 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 17.7%. A year ago – in January 2017, compared to December 2016 – turnover reduced by 18.2%.
Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
January 2018 as %,
compared to
December 2017 (seasonally adjusted)
January 2017 (calendar adjusted)
Retail trade – total
102.1
107.1
retail sale of food products, total
101.8
106.9
retail sale of non-food products, total
102.3
107.3
retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products
99.3
102.2
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
106.9
111.6
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
102.9
122.4
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
95.9
101.7
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
116.2
118.9
retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries
109.9
108.6
retail sale in stalls or markets
93.0
100.1
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
100.9
100.8
retail sale of automotive fuel
98.2
103.1
