17.3% more collected from excise duty for alcohol in Latvia in 2017

17.3 % more was collected from excise duty for alcohol (except beer) in 2017, according to information from the State Revenue Service writes LETA.

In total, EUR 161.2 mln worth of excise duty from alcohol was collected last year, which was EUR 23.7 m mln more than the previous year.





The SRS explains that this was mostly due to the increase in the excise duty for alcohol last year.





Meanwhile, EUR 36.8 mln worth of excise duty from beer sales was collected last year, which was EUR 4.8 mln or 14.9% more than the previous year. This was also mostly due to an increase in the excise duty for beer last year.