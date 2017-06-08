Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Statistics, Taxation
1.2% more collected from excise duty for tobacco products in Latvia in 2017
According to information from the State Revenue Service, EUR 191.81 mln worth of excise duty from the sale of tobacco products in Latvia was collected last year, which was 1.2% more than the previous year, reports LETA.
The Revenue Service explains that this was mostly due to an
increase in the excise duty for tobacco products last year, as there was a 2%
reduction in sales of tobacco products in 2017, mostly due to people living
more healthier lives and a reduction in the total number of smokers.
