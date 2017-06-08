Analytics, Energy, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Industrial production in Lithuania decreased by 1.1% in December
Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production
was observed for manufacture of other transport equipment – 23.1% (unadjusted –
5.9%), basic metal – 17.4% (unadjusted – 3.5%), manufacture of computer,
electronic and optical products – 15.6% (unadjusted – 37.3%), refined petroleum
products – 14.3% (unadjusted – 19.2%).
Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2010, growth, drop, (−), %
|
Economic activities
|
January 2018, against
|
December 2017,
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
December 2017
|
January 2017, calendar adjusted
|
January 2017
|
Industry (B–E)
|
−1.1
|
−0.9
|
6.3
|
7.5
|
Mining and
quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
|
−1.7
|
−2.9
|
6.4
|
8.0
|
Mining and quarrying (B)
|
−10.5
|
−26.0
|
22.5
|
23.4
|
Manufacturing (C)
|
−1.6
|
−2.8
|
6.4
|
7.8
|
Manufacturing (except for
the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
8.8
|
9.4
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply(D)
|
6.3
|
16.5
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
Water supply,
sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division
36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply)
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
Main industrial groupings
|
|
|
|
|
Energy products
|
−1.4
|
−7.5
|
1.6
|
3.4
|
Intermediate goods
|
3.7
|
9.3
|
7.6
|
7.7
|
Capital goods
|
3.9
|
−11.4
|
21.3
|
22.0
|
Consumer durables
|
−3.3
|
5.7
|
12.8
|
13.5
|
Consumer non-durables
|
7.3
|
−2.3
|
5.2
|
5.3
In January 2018, against January 2017, industrial production, calendar adjusted, increased by 6.3% at constant prices (unadjusted – 7.5%).
The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 0.5% and stood at 66%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 0.5% and stood at 34%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (57.4%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.
In January 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 11.3% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (7%), furniture (15.4%), chemicals and chemical products (8.7%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 12.7% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 6.5, to non-euro area countries – 15.1% at current prices.
The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 13.8, refined petroleum products excluded – 16% at current prices.
Concepts
Sales and services of industrial enterprises refers to income (VAT and excise excluded) received during a reference period through selling goods and (or) providing services by enterprises engaged in mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C sections according to EVRK Rev. 2).
Industrial production refers to the value (VAT and excise excluded) of the sales of goods manufactured or manufacturing work carried out by an enterprise (B_C_D_E sections according to EVRK Rev.2). For the calculation of changes in industrial production, a producer price index is used.
A news release on changes in industrial production in February 2018 is due on 23 March 2018.
More information is available in the Database of Indicators.
