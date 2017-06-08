Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Investments, Latvia, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 23.02.2018, 14:29
S&P Global affirms Latvia's credit rating at A-
“The assessment carried out by S&P
Global is an extraordinary evaluation related to the U.S Department of
State’s announcement on ABLV Bank and the following restrictions imposed on the
bank’s operations by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Financial and
Capital Market Commission (FCMC),” representatives of the Treasury said.
S&P Global indicates that Latvia’s direct fiscal exposure to ABLV Bank’s issues is
limited and insignificant relative to Latvia’s financial capacity.
S&P Global does not expect the current situation in Latvia’s financial sector to
leave a negative impact on the rest of the Latvian banking sector, the
financial institutions serving resident clients.
The ratings agency also noted that the current situation can affect
Latvia’s non-resident banking sector, but that would have a limited impact on
the Latvian economy and would not pose risks to Latvia’s financial stability.
S&P Global gives a positive assessment of the Latvian government’s fiscal policy, Latvia’s current steady economic growth and the projected 3% annual GDP growth forecast for the next four years.
S&P
Global expects strong domestic demand, inflow of EU funding-supported
investment and external factors conducive to trade to support Latvia’s economic
growth in the medium term.
S&P Global is due to release its next scheduled report on Latvia’s credit rating on
March 23.
