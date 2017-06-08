Analytics, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 23.02.2018, 14:28
Overall passenger traffic in Lithuania down 0.1% in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 23.02.2018.Print version
The overall passenger traffic in Lithuania edged down by 0.1% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 385.682 million, according to estimates released by the country's statistics office on February 22nd, cites LETA/BNS.
Road passenger traffic declined by 0.2% to 378.103 million. The number of
passengers carried by buses and coaches ticked up by 0.3% to 292.243 million
and that of passengers carried by trolleybuses went down by 1.7% to 85.86
million.
Rail passenger traffic decreased by 0.2% to 4.419 million.
The number of passengers carried by inland waterways rose by 8% to 1.999
million, but the number of those carried by marine transport fell by 4.9% to
348,400 passengers.
Lithuanian air carriers posted a 13.4% increase in passenger traffic to
812,500 passengers.
Other articles:
- 23.02.2018 Lithuanian hotels received by 8.9% more tourists in Q4
- 23.02.2018 Industrial production in Lithuania decreased by 1.1% in December
- 23.02.2018 Continental chooses Kaunas FEZ to expand its production
- 23.02.2018 S&P Global affirms Latvia's credit rating at A-
- 23.02.2018 Centric coming to Lithuania
- 23.02.2018 Kaunas set to bring Samsung to projected innovations park
- 23.02.2018 Fertilizer plant in Kaliningrad to be operational in 3 years
- 23.02.2018 Каунас хочет привлечь Samsung в создаваемый парк инноваций
- 23.02.2018 Продажи гибридных автомобилей в Эстонии увеличились на 55% почти до 1200 автомобилей
- 23.02.2018 OECD: Latvian SMEs have good access to finance