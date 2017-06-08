Overall passenger traffic in Lithuania down 0.1% in 2017

The overall passenger traffic in Lithuania edged down by 0.1% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 385.682 million, according to estimates released by the country's statistics office on February 22nd, cites LETA/BNS.

Road passenger traffic declined by 0.2% to 378.103 million. The number of passengers carried by buses and coaches ticked up by 0.3% to 292.243 million and that of passengers carried by trolleybuses went down by 1.7% to 85.86 million.

Rail passenger traffic decreased by 0.2% to 4.419 million.

The number of passengers carried by inland waterways rose by 8% to 1.999 million, but the number of those carried by marine transport fell by 4.9% to 348,400 passengers.

Lithuanian air carriers posted a 13.4% increase in passenger traffic to 812,500 passengers.