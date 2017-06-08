Lithuania fails to improve its corruption perception ranking

Lithuania failed to improve its position in the latest Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International on February 21st, cites LETA/BNS. Lithuania ranked 38th out of 180 countries surveyed in the annual index, unchanged from last year. This puts Lithuania ahead of Latvia, but behind Poland and Estonia.

"This year's results show that experts and businesses do not assess corruption reduction efforts in advance," Sergejus Muravjovas, the head of the Lithuanian office of Transparency International, said in a press release.

"I think this is also a clear signal to the public sector and businesses that they should take the initiative, rather than waiting for attention from supervisory authorities or law enforcement bodies. Otherwise, we may see no major changes at all," he added.

In the 2017 index, Lithuania scored 59 points on a 100 scale where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean. Lithuania's score remained unchanged for the third year in a row.









Lithuania ranks 16th among EU member states, up from number 19 last year.

Denmark and New Zealand continue to top the index with 88 and 89 points, respectively.