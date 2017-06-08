Analytics, Corruption, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Rating
Lithuania fails to improve its corruption perception ranking
"This
year's results show that experts and businesses do not assess corruption
reduction efforts in advance," Sergejus
Muravjovas, the head of the Lithuanian office of Transparency
International, said in a press release.
"I think this is also a clear signal to the
public sector and businesses that they should take the initiative, rather than
waiting for attention from supervisory authorities or law enforcement bodies.
Otherwise, we may see no major changes at all," he added.
In the 2017 index, Lithuania scored 59 points on a 100
scale where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean. Lithuania's score
remained unchanged for the third year in a row.
Lithuania ranks 16th among EU member states, up from
number 19 last year.
Denmark and New Zealand continue to top the index with
88 and 89 points, respectively.
