Analytics, Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.02.2018, 13:48
Half businessmen happy with conditions in Lithuania to build business
According to the agency, Lithuania implemented around 40 various last year
to contribute to a better business environment, however, the survey shows that
the changes were insufficient to improve the conditions considerably.
"Although the Doing Business survey of business conditions conducted
by the World Bank shows that the business conditions in Lithuania are improving,
which enabled Lithuania to climb from the 21 st place to the 16 th place last
year, there is still room for improvement. (…) By consulting Lithuanian
companies on business start and development, as well as exports, we together
with clients often have to overcome a number of procedures, rules or simply
timeframes that limit business conditions," Gytis Morkunas, director of
Enterprise Lithuania's Entrepreneurship Department, said in a press release.
According to the survey, exporting companies see the conditions for
building business in Lithuania more positively (56%) than negatively (31%). In
case of new small- and medium-sized businesses and businesses already in
operation, 45% see the business creation conditions positively, however, just
about the same number (42%) said their opinion was negative. Some 50% of
surveyed startups said the business creation conditions in Lithuania were
positive and 33% said they were negative.
The survey of 1,035 business figures was conducted by Spinter Tyrimai (Spinter
Surveys) company in late 2017.
- 22.02.2018 Lithuania fails to improve its corruption perception ranking
- 22.02.2018 ФАО напоминает о кризисной ситуации с ржавчиной пшеницы в Европе
- 22.02.2018 Elektromarkt в Клайпеде будетдобывать криптовалюту
- 22.02.2018 Latvia records lowest ever crime rate in 2017
- 22.02.2018 Audit: there has been inefficient project management, lack of supervision in implementation of e-health project
- 22.02.2018 HKScan Latvia to make 10 types of dumplings at plant in Jelgava
- 22.02.2018 The probe into large-scale corruption in Lithuania’s Santaros Clinic being conducted
- 22.02.2018 Orkla to invest over EUR 1 mln in transportation, packaging equipment for Adazu Cipsi plant
- 22.02.2018 Beer production in Latvia rises 11% in 2017