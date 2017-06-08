Half businessmen happy with conditions in Lithuania to build business

Some 49% of businessmen in Lithuania are happy with the business building conditions in the country, while 38% say the conditions are unsatisfactory, shows a survey of businessmen conducted by exports promotion agency Enterprise Lithuania, cites LETA/BNS.

According to the agency, Lithuania implemented around 40 various last year to contribute to a better business environment, however, the survey shows that the changes were insufficient to improve the conditions considerably.

"Although the Doing Business survey of business conditions conducted by the World Bank shows that the business conditions in Lithuania are improving, which enabled Lithuania to climb from the 21 st place to the 16 th place last year, there is still room for improvement. (…) By consulting Lithuanian companies on business start and development, as well as exports, we together with clients often have to overcome a number of procedures, rules or simply timeframes that limit business conditions," Gytis Morkunas, director of Enterprise Lithuania's Entrepreneurship Department, said in a press release.

According to the survey, exporting companies see the conditions for building business in Lithuania more positively (56%) than negatively (31%). In case of new small- and medium-sized businesses and businesses already in operation, 45% see the business creation conditions positively, however, just about the same number (42%) said their opinion was negative. Some 50% of surveyed startups said the business creation conditions in Lithuania were positive and 33% said they were negative.

The survey of 1,035 business figures was conducted by Spinter Tyrimai (Spinter Surveys) company in late 2017.