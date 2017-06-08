Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
In January, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.9%
The most significant impact
was made by the price increase in manufacture of wood and of products of wood
and cork, except furniture, as well as in electricity production, steam and
air-conditioning supply. Manufacture of selected food products had downward
effect.
Producer price changes in
industry; January 2018 (as %)
|
|
Weights
|
Price changes in January 2018, compared to
|
December
2017
|
January
2017
|
All
industrial production
|
100.0
|
0.9
|
3.3
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
2.4
|
-0.6
|
-1.1
|
Manufacturing
|
76.5
|
0.8
|
3.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
17.3
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
3.8
|
1.9
|
5.5
|
Products sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
1.2
|
3.7
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
Manufacturing
|
56.4
|
1.0
|
5.4
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
35.4
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
6.6
|
2.2
|
4.3
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
3.1
|
-1.2
|
-2.2
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.7
|
3.1
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
14.0
Compared to January 2017, in
January 2018 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by
3.3%. Prices of goods sold on the domestic market grew by 3.7% and prices of
exported products by 3.0%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries
grew by 3.5% and prices of products exported to non-euro area countries by 2.7%.
Price rise was mainly affected
by manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture,
manufacture of food products, as well as waste collection, treatment and
disposal activities; materials recovery. The largest price drop was recorded in
manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as
manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.
This year, information on
producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which
informed the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month –
1.4 thousand of which were related to products and industrial services
sold on the domestic market, and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the
export markets, with the respective information being then used for index
calculations.
More information on producer
price changes is available in the CSB website section Producer Prices – Key Indicators.
Information on producer price
changes in industry in February 2018 will be published on 21 March.
