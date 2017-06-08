Analytics, Corruption, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation
Latvia's position in Corruption Perception Index didn’t improve much in 2017
She
indicated that in 2016 Latvia ranked 44th in the CPI with 57 points. In 2017,
Latvia aimed to score at least 60 points, but that target was not achieved,
Gatere said, without revealing Latvia’s latest ranking in the CPI.
She said that this year Latvia again lagged behind
neighbor countries Estonia and Lithuania in the CPI.
The Delna representative noted that the target for
2020 is to score at least 70 points, which would be as much as achieved by
Estonia in 2017.
Transparency International is due to release the
Corruption Perception Index 2017 today.
Latvia scored 57 points out of 100 in 2016, which was
two points more than a year before as tolerance to corruption decreased. Latvia
scored 55 points in 2014, 53 points in 2013, and 49 points in 2012.
However, in the overall rating Latvia dropped by four
positions in 2016 – from the 40th to the 44th position, sharing this place with
Georgia.
Transparency International has been drawing the
Corruption Perception Index since 1995, and Latvia has been included in the
index since 1998.
