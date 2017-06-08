Latvia's position in Corruption Perception Index didn’t improve much in 2017

Latvia’s position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which is drawn up by the global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International, did not improve much last year, Liene Gatere, acting director of Delna, the Latvian branch of Transparency International, said in an interview with Latvian Television this morning, informs LETA. Estonia and Lithuania still ahead.

She indicated that in 2016 Latvia ranked 44th in the CPI with 57 points. In 2017, Latvia aimed to score at least 60 points, but that target was not achieved, Gatere said, without revealing Latvia’s latest ranking in the CPI.

She said that this year Latvia again lagged behind neighbor countries Estonia and Lithuania in the CPI.

The Delna representative noted that the target for 2020 is to score at least 70 points, which would be as much as achieved by Estonia in 2017.

Transparency International is due to release the Corruption Perception Index 2017 today.

Latvia scored 57 points out of 100 in 2016, which was two points more than a year before as tolerance to corruption decreased. Latvia scored 55 points in 2014, 53 points in 2013, and 49 points in 2012.

However, in the overall rating Latvia dropped by four positions in 2016 – from the 40th to the 44th position, sharing this place with Georgia.

Transparency International has been drawing the Corruption Perception Index since 1995, and Latvia has been included in the index since 1998.