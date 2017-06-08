Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Pensioners
Pensions in Estonia to rise 7.6% on average in April
The new value of the pension index, according to the draft regulation, is
1.076. This means an increase of 7.6% on average in pensions and the daily rate
of the work ability allowance, spokespeople for the ministry said.
"Along with increases in wages, also pensions will rise, and the wage
rise of last year is reflected in this year's pension rise, which is even
bigger than expected," Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva said.
The minister said that, for instance, the average size of pension for
people with an employment record of 44 years will be 446.5 euros from April 1,
more than 30 euros higher than the average figure of 415.6 euros thus far.
The annual reindexation of pensions will cost the government approximately
97.6 million euros this year. The indexation concerns 375,600 pensioners and an
estimated 62,600 recipients of the work ability allowance.
The present system of indexation of pensions took effect from Jan.1, 2008
when the change in the index was pegged to the receipts of social tax to a
bigger degree.
