Latvians tend to overspend mostly on food

People in Latvia tend to overspend mostly on food, according to a poll carried out by Norvik Banka, cites LETA.

The poll showed that 72% of respondents, women and men alike, admitted spending more than they had planned, when buying food. Also, 39% of respondents overspend when buying clothing and footwear and 24% overspend on gifts to their relatives and friends.

Overspending is more widespread among women than men. Female respondents exceed their budget mostly when buying food (73%), clothing and footwear (43%), gifts (27%) and cosmetics (12%).

Women are also more likely to fall for the goods offered at discounted prices (62%) while men pay more attention to the quality of goods (46%). In addition, women mostly overspend on clothing and gifts but men on electronic household appliances. Men tend to be more reluctant to try new products than women.

Drawing up a shopping list is one way to avoid overspending. Shopping lists are used by 61% of respondents (66% of women and 57% of men).

The poll was carried out in February 2018 by Snapshots pollster among 700 residents of Latvia aged 18-74 years across the country.