Friday, 16.02.2018, 09:59
Latvians tend to overspend mostly on food
The poll showed that 72% of respondents, women and men alike, admitted
spending more than they had planned, when buying food. Also, 39% of respondents
overspend when buying clothing and footwear and 24% overspend on gifts to their
relatives and friends.
Overspending is more widespread among women than men. Female respondents
exceed their budget mostly when buying food (73%), clothing and footwear (43%),
gifts (27%) and cosmetics (12%).
Women are also more likely to fall for the goods offered at discounted
prices (62%) while men pay more attention to the quality of goods (46%). In
addition, women mostly overspend on clothing and gifts but men on electronic
household appliances. Men tend to be more reluctant to try new products than
women.
Drawing up a shopping list is one way to avoid overspending. Shopping lists
are used by 61% of respondents (66% of women and 57% of men).
The poll was carried out in February 2018 by Snapshots pollster among 700
residents of Latvia aged 18-74 years across the country.
