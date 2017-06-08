Analytics, Economics, Financial Services, Inflation, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
Latvian Fiscal Council concerned about rather conservative estimates of inflation in 2020-2021
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Kazaks said that the Fiscal
Discipline Council sees a considerable risk of a price rise, mostly due to the
situation in the labor market and steady growth of wages.
"If wages and consumer prices grew at a faster rate than the current
estimates, it will signal a steeper decline in competitiveness and the need to
lower the GDP growth estimate," the Fiscal Discipline Council said,
commenting on the macroeconomic forecasts prepared by the Finance Ministry.
Kazaks pointed out that the Fiscal Discipline Council is not making own
macroeconomic forecasts but only reviewing the forecasts produced by the
Finance Ministry. While the Council suspects that the actual inflation in
2020-2021 might be higher than the Finance Ministry's estimate, it cannot give
any accurate figure.
At the same time, one should start worrying only if inflation was higher
than 2.5-3% beyond 2020, he said.
As reported, the Fiscal Discipline Council has in general approved the
Finance Ministry's macroeconomic forecasts for 2018-2021 that the Latvian
government will use to outline the 2019 budget in the consultations with the
European Commission.
The Finance Ministry has estimated the Latvian economic growth at 4% this
year and closer to 3% in the following years. The ministry expects inflation at
2.8% in 2018, at 2.4% in 2019 and at 2.1%, starting with 2020.
If the inflation rose at a faster rate than predicted, the Fiscal
Discipline Council will ask the Finance Ministry to revise the GDP forecast.
