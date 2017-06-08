Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:00
In 2017, the labour force participation rate was 71.6% in Estonia
Labour market indicators
improved throughout the most of 2017, and, in quarterly comparison, were mostly
more positive than the respective indicators of the previous year. Although in
Estonia, the total number of working-age persons (15–74-year-olds) is falling,
the number of persons active in the labour market (the sum of employed and
unemployed persons) increased by 7,000 persons, and was estimated at 699,000.
The labour force participation rate increased by 1.2 and the employment rate by
1.9 percentage points. The unemployment rate decreased by 1 percentage point.
The number of inactive persons continued to decline. The annual average number
of inactive persons was 277,000, which is 13,500 persons less than in 2016. The
number of employed persons has increased due to a fall in unemployment as well
as an increase in the number of previously inactive persons entering the labour
market.
In 2017, the estimated annual
average number of unemployed persons was 40,000. The unemployment rate was
5.8%, which is 1 percentage point lower than in 2016. The number of unemployed
persons decreased by 6,400, while 13,500 previously inactive persons entered
the labour market. The unemployment rate in the 4th quarter was 5.3% and the
estimated number of unemployed persons 37,000. This is respectively
1.3 percentage points and 8,000 unemployed persons less than in the 4th
quarter of 2016. Based on the indicator for 2017, Estonia rather ranks among
the European Union countries with lower unemployment.
The unemployed at the greatest
risk of poverty are the long-term unemployed, i.e. those who have been seeking
work for more than 12 months. In 2017, there were 1,300 fewer persons who had
been unemployed for a long time. Also the number of persons who had been
unemployed for a short time and the number of discouraged persons, i.e. persons
who had lost hope of finding a job, were smaller.
In 2017, the number of
inactive persons in the labour market (students, pensioners, homemakers, etc.)
among the 15–74-year-olds amounted to 28%. The number of inactive persons
decreased primarily due to an increase in the number of those who were inactive
due to ongoing studies, pregnancy, maternity or parental leave, or retirement
age. There were on average 1,000 fewer persons inactive due to illness or
injury than in 2016. The labour force participation rate for older persons
(50–74-year-olds) in 2017 was 60.5%, the employment rate 57% and the
unemployment rate 5.2%.
The biggest change in the
number of inactive persons occurred in the 2nd quarter of 2017, when the number
of inactive persons fell by 17,000 persons compared to the preceding quarter.
The number of inactive students in the labour market decreased by 7,200 persons
and the number of persons inactive due to illness or injury by 5,700 persons.
As a result, the unemployment rate increased temporarily by 1.4 percentage
points.
Significant differences in
labour market indicators by place of residence, sex and ethnic nationality
still exist. In 2017, the highest employment rate was recorded in Harju county
(74.2%). The difference with Ida-Viru county, where the lowest employment rate
was recorded (53.9%), was over 20 percentage points. In addition to better job
opportunities, different age structure also had an impact on the results. In
2017, compared to 2016, the employment rate for both men and women increased,
but the rate for men remained 8 percentage points higher than that for women
(71.6% and 63.6%, respectively). The unemployment rate for men (6.2%) exceeds
the unemployment rate for women by 0.9 percentage points. In 2017, the
unemployment rate for Estonians was 4.4% and for non-Estonians 8.8%.
The average number of young
people (15–24-year-olds) seeking work in 2017 amounted to 7,000. The annual
average labour force participation rate for the young was 45.2% and the
unemployment rate 12.1% (in 2016, the respective figures were 42.4% and 13.4%).
The unemployment rate is the share of the unemployed in the persons active in
the labour market, i.e. in those who work or are seeking work. Compared to the
4th quarter of 2016, the number of unemployed young people and that of inactive
persons fell at the end of the year. The decrease in the number of inactive
persons is partly due to a decrease in the total number of youngsters. The
youth unemployment rate dropped to 6.2%, which is an extremely low level for
that age group (in the 4th quarter of 2016, it stood at 12.7%). This is the
lowest youth unemployment rate in 20 years, i.e. even lower than in the 4th
quarter of 2007.
The labour force participation
rate for 20–64-year-olds – one of the indicators in the Europe 2020 strategy,
according to which, the aim of Estonia is 76% – was 78.5% in 2017. The target
level for Estonia was reached already in 2015.
The unemployment
rate is the share of the unemployed in the labour force (the sum of employed
and unemployed persons). The employment rate is the share of the employed in
the working-age population (aged 15–74). The labour force participation rate
shows the share of the labour force in the population aged 15–74. The
employment gap is the difference between employment rates in percentage points.
The estimates are based on the data of the Labour Force Survey.
Statistics Estonia
has been conducting the Labour Force Survey since 1995 and every quarter, 5,000
persons participate in the survey. The Labour Force Survey is carried out by
statistical organisations in all the European Union Member States on the basis
of a harmonised methodology. In Estonia, the main representative of public
interest is the Ministry of Social Affairs, commissioned by whom Statistics
Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical
activity.
- 14.02.2018 Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 President urges businessmen to use potential of Latvian-South Korean relations
- 14.02.2018 Миксер: жителям Эстонии не стоит судорожно бояться поездок в Россию
- 14.02.2018 ТОП-10 фирм, обанкротившихся в Эстонии в прошлом году
- 14.02.2018 Latvian MFA in South Korea agrees on the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic cooperation committee
- 14.02.2018 СФД прогнозирует рост латвийской экономики в 2018 году на 4%
- 14.02.2018 Грузооборот латвийских портов в январе упал на 22,1%
- 14.02.2018 В январе в Литве зафиксирована месячная инфляция 0,3%
- 14.02.2018 Годовой рост промышленности Литвы в декабре превысил средний показатель по ЕС
- 14.02.2018 FinMin raises Latvia’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 4%