In January, prices for the industrial production in Lithuania increased by 0.8%

Regina Burneikienė, Statistics Lithuania, 13.02.2018.
Statistics Lithuania informs that in January 2018, against December, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 0.8%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.1%. The overall price change was influenced by an increase in prices for refined petroleum products and tobacco products, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. The greatest influence on the change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity is provided in Table 1.

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – remained almost unchanged. The largest increase in prices was observed for the production of manufacture of basic metals – 5%. The largest decrease in prices was recorded for the manufacture of beverages – 2.7%. Among food products, fruit, berries and vegetable juice went up in price by 15.9, meat and poultry products – 4.8%, while rusks and biscuits, preserved pastry goods and cakes went down in price by 2.6, milk and cheese products – 1.8%.




Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 1.3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.3%.


Over the month, the overall price change for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 1.8, on the non-euro area market – 1%.

 

Table 1. The greatest influence on the monthly (January 2018, against December 2017) change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity

Economic activities

Price growth, drop (–),%

Influence,
percentage points

Total industrial production sold

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

3.4

+0.704

Manufacture of tobacco products

14.6

+0.048

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1.3

+0.043

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

0.4

+0.034

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

0.6

+0.029

Manufacture of textiles

–0.5

–0.010

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

–1.2

–0.016

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

–1.1

–0.020

Manufacture of beverages

–1.6

–0.046

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

–1.0

–0.084

Industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

1.7

+0.202

Manufacture of food products

0.4

+0.090

Manufacture of paper and paper products

2.0

+0.054

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture

0.9

+0.037

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

1.0

+0.037

Manufacture of textiles

–0.4

–0.004

Manufacture of electrical equipment

–0.6

–0.005

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

–2.6

–0.020

Manufacture of beverages

–2.7

–0.140

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

–1.0

–0.205

Industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

3.9

+1.051

Manufacture of tobacco products

14.6

+0.081

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.0

+0.069

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

0.9

+0.049

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.6

+0.040

Manufacture of paper and paper products

–0.7

–0.012

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

–0.7

–0.013

Manufacture of textiles

–0.6

–0.014

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

–2.6

–0.048

Manufacture of food products

–0.8

–0.095

_____________

1National version of NACE Rev. 2


The overall change in prices for industrial production sold is influenced not only by the rate of change in the price of a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of the industrial production sold within certain economic activity in the total industrial production.


Over the year (January 2018, against January 2017), prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 3.1%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.8%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.8%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 3.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.7%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 2.1, on the non-euro area market – 4%.

 

Table 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold, January 2018, %

Economic activity

Relative
share (weight) in total
industrial
production

Price growth, drop (–)

January 2018, against

2017

December

January

Total industrial production sold

100.0

0.8

3.1

Mining and quarrying

0.9

0.6

5.0

Manufacturing

90.3

1.0

3.3

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

20.8

3.4

8.3

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply

8.0

−1.0

0.2

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

0.8

0.7

5.3

Total industrial production, refined petroleum products excluded

79.2

0.1

1.8

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

69.5

0.3

1.8

Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market

100.0

0.2

3.0

Mining and quarrying

1.3

0.7

2.8

Manufacturing

77.6

0.5

3.7

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

11.9

1.7

12.2

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

19.7

−1.0

0.2

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1.4

1.1

4.1

Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded

88.1

0.0

1.8

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

65.7

0.3

2.2

Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market

100.0

1.3

3.2

Mining and quarrying

0.5

0.5

9.5

Manufacturing

99.1

1.3

3.1

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

27.0

3.9

7.2

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

-

-

-

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

0.4

−0.4

7.6

Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded

73.0

0.3

1.7

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

72.1

0.3

1.6

Total industrial production sold on the euro area market

100.0

1.8

2.1

Total industrial production sold on the non-euro area market

100.0

1.0

4.0

_______________

- Such a phenomenon (indicator) was not observed during the respective period.


The new weighting system for the calculation of the PPI in 2018 is based on the 2016 year data on industrial production sold classified under the Classification of Products and Services (Produktų, gaminių ir paslaugų klasifikatorius, PGPK) in value terms. According to the Laspeyres formula used in calculations, the base period data need to match the weightings’ data. The base period is December 2017, i.e. in 2018 monthly prices are compared against the said base period. Therefore, the statistical data on the amount of production sold in 2016 were recalculated using the indices of producer prices for industrial production sold and expressed in December 2017 prices.




The current weighting system comprises 545 selected PGPK codes. The share of industrial production sold under these product categories accounts for 80% of the total industrial production sold in 2016.


764 industrial enterprises participate in the statistical survey. Every month, they provide prices for 1979 representative products; out of them, 602 enterprises – on 1200 prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market and 386 enterprises – on 779 prices for products sold on the non-Lithuanian market.


A press release on the February 2018 PPI is due on 9 March 2018.


For more information on the issue, please see the Database of Indicators.




