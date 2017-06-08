In January, prices for the industrial production in Lithuania increased by 0.8%

Statistics Lithuania informs that in January 2018, against December, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 0.8%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.1%. The overall price change was influenced by an increase in prices for refined petroleum products and tobacco products, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. The greatest influence on the change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity is provided in Table 1.

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – remained almost unchanged. The largest increase in prices was observed for the production of manufacture of basic metals – 5%. The largest decrease in prices was recorded for the manufacture of beverages – 2.7%. Among food products, fruit, berries and vegetable juice went up in price by 15.9, meat and poultry products – 4.8%, while rusks and biscuits, preserved pastry goods and cakes went down in price by 2.6, milk and cheese products – 1.8%.













Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 1.3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.3%.





Over the month, the overall price change for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 1.8, on the non-euro area market – 1%.

Table 1. The greatest influence on the monthly (January 2018, against December 2017) change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity

Economic activities Price growth, drop (–),% Influence,

percentage points Total industrial production sold Manufacture of refined petroleum products 3.4 +0.704 Manufacture of tobacco products 14.6 +0.048 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 1.3 +0.043 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 0.4 +0.034 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 0.6 +0.029 Manufacture of textiles –0.5 –0.010 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers –1.2 –0.016 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment –1.1 –0.020 Manufacture of beverages –1.6 –0.046 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply –1.0 –0.084 Industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market Manufacture of refined petroleum products 1.7 +0.202 Manufacture of food products 0.4 +0.090 Manufacture of paper and paper products 2.0 +0.054 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture 0.9 +0.037 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 1.0 +0.037 Manufacture of textiles –0.4 –0.004 Manufacture of electrical equipment –0.6 –0.005 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers –2.6 –0.020 Manufacture of beverages –2.7 –0.140 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply –1.0 –0.205 Industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market Manufacture of refined petroleum products 3.9 +1.051 Manufacture of tobacco products 14.6 +0.081 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.0 +0.069 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 0.9 +0.049 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.6 +0.040 Manufacture of paper and paper products –0.7 –0.012 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers –0.7 –0.013 Manufacture of textiles –0.6 –0.014 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment –2.6 –0.048 Manufacture of food products –0.8 –0.095

1National version of NACE Rev. 2





The overall change in prices for industrial production sold is influenced not only by the rate of change in the price of a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of the industrial production sold within certain economic activity in the total industrial production.





Over the year (January 2018, against January 2017), prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 3.1%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.8%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.8%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 3.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – 1.7%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 2.1, on the non-euro area market – 4%.

Table 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold, January 2018, %

Economic activity Relative

share (weight) in total

industrial

production Price growth, drop (–) January 2018, against 2017 December January Total industrial production sold 100.0 0.8 3.1 Mining and quarrying 0.9 0.6 5.0 Manufacturing 90.3 1.0 3.3 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 20.8 3.4 8.3 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

supply 8.0 −1.0 0.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.8 0.7 5.3 Total industrial production, refined petroleum products excluded 79.2 0.1 1.8 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 69.5 0.3 1.8 Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market 100.0 0.2 3.0 Mining and quarrying 1.3 0.7 2.8 Manufacturing 77.6 0.5 3.7 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 11.9 1.7 12.2 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 19.7 −1.0 0.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.4 1.1 4.1 Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded 88.1 0.0 1.8 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 65.7 0.3 2.2 Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market 100.0 1.3 3.2 Mining and quarrying 0.5 0.5 9.5 Manufacturing 99.1 1.3 3.1 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 27.0 3.9 7.2 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply - - - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.4 −0.4 7.6 Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded 73.0 0.3 1.7 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 72.1 0.3 1.6 Total industrial production sold on the euro area market 100.0 1.8 2.1 Total industrial production sold on the non-euro area market 100.0 1.0 4.0

- Such a phenomenon (indicator) was not observed during the respective period.





The new weighting system for the calculation of the PPI in 2018 is based on the 2016 year data on industrial production sold classified under the Classification of Products and Services (Produktų, gaminių ir paslaugų klasifikatorius, PGPK) in value terms. According to the Laspeyres formula used in calculations, the base period data need to match the weightings’ data. The base period is December 2017, i.e. in 2018 monthly prices are compared against the said base period. Therefore, the statistical data on the amount of production sold in 2016 were recalculated using the indices of producer prices for industrial production sold and expressed in December 2017 prices.













The current weighting system comprises 545 selected PGPK codes. The share of industrial production sold under these product categories accounts for 80% of the total industrial production sold in 2016.





764 industrial enterprises participate in the statistical survey. Every month, they provide prices for 1979 representative products; out of them, 602 enterprises – on 1200 prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market and 386 enterprises – on 779 prices for products sold on the non-Lithuanian market.





