Analytics, Forum, Latvia, Legislation, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
The Association „For Legal Content!” starts a social campaign of anti-piracy in Latvia
Within the last year The State Police has initiated
19 criminal procedures, in framework of which, the illegal supply of the TV
content was suspended to 20,000 users in total. By implementing the government's policy
initiatives as well as the set priority of the State Police to fight against
cybercrime and illegal television - the State Police conducted legality inspections
of 563 audiovisual content in Latvia in 2017. 61 cause of administrative
violation was initiated, 23 reports of administrative violation were drawn up.
The quotation of the Chief of the State
Police Ints Ķuzis: „To fight illegal
television is one of the State Police last year’s priorities and it will be the
same this year. It is important to take care of true and safe state’s
information space, particularly in time, when Latvia is under the hybrid war
threat. True information has always been the value and we will work in the
future to stay on this way.”
The statistics of the illegal connection of
TV and the attitude of the society against the illegal use of the Internet
content is worrying in
„The social campaign of anti-piracy „Do not
deceive yourself - you are stealing!” is the confrontation of society to some
extent to look ourselves in the eyes and recognize ourselves in the situation
where we, probably, do not want to admit that by using illegal content, such as
films, music or sport livestreams, we also act illegally, take part in theft
and steal. Last two years’ experience shows that there are few people not
realizing they use the content or the connection of TV illegally. People are
not aware of the fact that such action is illegal and it is theft. We have created
an animation of the campaign that demonstrates that the statement “but everyone else is doing it” does not
withstand criticism, and the piracy tolerance basically comes to an end!” said Dace Kotzeva, the executive director of
the Society „For Legal Content!” She added: „The effective aim of the campaign
is to decrease the number of vindictive people of piracy by 10 % or 17,000
users to promote the successful cooperation of the Society and the State Police
in the fight of providers of the illegal services of television.”
The social campaign of anti-piracy „Do not
deceive yourself - you are stealing!” created by the association „For Legal
Content!” in the cooperation with the State Police, the Patent Office and the
Ministry of Culture will appear intensively on TV, radio channels, on social
networks and on JCDecaux outdoor advertising stands all February and
periodically all year 2018.
