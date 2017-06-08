Analytics, Inflation, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
In January, annual inflation in Estonia made 3.5%
Goods were 4.4% and services 1.8% more expensive
compared to January 2017. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by
7.5% and non-regulated prices by 2.4% compared to January of the previous year.
Compared to January 2017, the consumer price index was
affected the most by food and non‑alcoholic beverages, which contributed 40% of
the total increase of the index. Milk, dairy products and eggs became 6.4%,
fruit 13.3% and vegetables 11.5% more expensive. Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco accounted for over a fifth of the total increase of the index. A half
of the impact of alcoholic beverages and tobacco came from 23.8% more expensive
beer. Motor fuel also contributed a fifth of the total increase. Petrol was
12.8% and diesel fuel 12.1% more expensive than in January 2017. Compared to
the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for
eggs (38%), butter (33%) and potatoes (24%).
Compared to December 2017, the consumer price index
was affected the most by large-scale sales of clothing and footwear. 4.1% more
expensive fuel and 3.5% more expensive electricity that arrived at homes also
had a greater impact on the index.
Due to continuous changes in consumption patterns and
prices, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the consumer price
index and the representative goods every year. In 2018, the weights system of
the consumer price index corresponds to the average expenditure structure of
the population in 2017. The base prices used for calculations are prices of
December 2017. To ensure comparability with previous periods, the consumer
price index is continued to be published on the base 1997 = 100. The
linking month is December 2017. The table presents the expenditure structure
(weights) used in 2017, as well as the expenditure structure used since the
index of January 2018.
|
Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, January 2018
|
Commodity
group
|
Weight
2017, ‰
|
Weight
2018, ‰
|
December
2017 – January 2018, %
|
January
2017 – January 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
1,000.0
|
1,000.0
|
0.4
|
3.5
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
226.8
|
227.4
|
0.8
|
5.7
|
Alcoholic
beverages and tobacco
|
69.9
|
66.2
|
1.5
|
11.3
|
Clothing
and footwear
|
57.9
|
55.8
|
-6.2
|
1.7
|
Housing
|
145.5
|
139.7
|
1.7
|
3.0
|
Household
goods
|
61.7
|
62.4
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
Health
|
52.5
|
54.0
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
Transport
|
136.5
|
146.2
|
0.5
|
3.6
|
Communications
|
47.3
|
44.1
|
-0.4
|
-5.7
|
Recreation
and culture
|
89.6
|
89.1
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
Education
|
11.8
|
11.6
|
2.0
|
-4.7
|
Hotels,
cafés and restaurants
|
44.9
|
47.2
|
-0.7
|
4.9
|
Miscellaneous
goods and services
|
55.6
|
56.3
|
-0.2
|
3.9
Statistics Estonia publishes the consumer price index
on the 5th working day of each month, after the end of the reporting period.
For the statistical activity “Consumer price index”, the main representative of
public interest is the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia
collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical
activity.
