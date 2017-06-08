Analytics, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
4 in 10 heads of state, municipal firms in Lithuania linked with parties in 2017
Four in ten heads of state and municipal companies were in 2017 linked with political parties, in most cases – the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the conservatives, shows an analysis conducted by the Lithuanian office of Transparency International, cites LETA/BNS.
The latest elections to the parliament and local governments triggered
changes in top management of Lithuania's 100 largest companies run by the state
and municipalities. For instance, top executives of 37 largest municipal
companies were replaced after the 2015 local elections, while the 2016
parliamentary elections brought changes to the top management of 27 state-run
companies.
According to the Lithuanian bureau of Transparency International, the
situation remains the same after the earlier parliamentary and local elections
when executives of certain companies change after every election, sometimes a
few times.
